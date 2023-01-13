Norman police responded to a threat of violence during the Planning Commission meeting on Thursday night after a man promised “to kill two birds with one stone.”
The commission’s chair is Erica Bird and the comment was directed to her.
The man introduced himself as a resident of the Midwest City area.
“Bird?” he said. “Erica Bird. We got a little bro we call Bird in my old neighborhood. I forgot his real name. But good dude. I know two Birds actually. To kill two birds with one stone and I’m one stone.”
The man's comments were calm but not connected to the business being conducted. He spoke about right and wrong, about justice, that he was “bathed in the blood of Jesus” and then asked if the commissioners were “jurors.”
Bird told The Transcript Friday that she was a “little rattled” by the comment directed at her, but that thanks to Planning Department Jane Hudson’s quick alert to police, three officers arrived while he was speaking and stood at the room’s exits.
“The gentleman sat back down and we resumed the meeting,” she said. “The gentleman walked out from the back of the council chambers. I didn’t see anything … if the police department engaged him or not.”
The Transcript asked the department if officers engaged the man about the incident, but its statement only indicated that “Norman police attended the city of Norman Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 12, at Norman City Hall to ensure the safety of the meeting.”
However, Bird said often there is not an officer at commission meetings.
“I did request that going forward for Planning Commission meetings that we have a Norman police presence,” she said.
Officers attend the meetings if controversial items are on the agenda or are expected to draw protest, Bird said.
The Transcript asked the police department and City Manager Darrel Pyle if Bird’s request would be granted, but a response was not immediately returned.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said that request has been granted.
“We will have NPD at all our committee and commissioner meetings to ensure the safety of our Commissioners and committee members,” he told the Transcript Friday. “Chief Kevin Foster is already making those assignments.”
Bird’s husband sent an email to all City Council members, and Heikkila requesting a response to the incident.
He also alleged the man has been staying in the city’s emergency homeless shelter next door to City Hall at 101 W. Gray Street.
“I fully understand and value the necessity to assist our unhoused,” he wrote. “The property damage and break-in attempts I routinely deal with at my office (are) a small price to pay for someone to not freeze to death. But it is okay to feel different ways about the same thing and it is undeniable that the warming shelter is a nuisance.”
Due to privacy laws under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the names of shelter guests are not open to the public, the city has said in the past.
Court records showed that the man was charged with feloniously pointing a weapon and uttering an act of violence last month in Oklahoma County. He was released from jail Jan. 4 on bond, jail records showed. While police did not say if the man was arrested Thursday in relation to the incident, jail records indicated he was not in custody.
Bird served for six years on Transition House’s board, a mental health organization, and told the Transcript that the man appeared to be having a mental health or substance abuse episode.
Bird added that she “100%” wished the man well and hopes that he gets the help he needs in Norman, such as those services offered by Transition House.
“Oftentimes those parties also have substance abuse, or homelessness or legal issues with law enforcement, but by addressing their mental health issues they are able to stabilize in their community,” Bird said.
