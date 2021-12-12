A report highlighting a significant racial disparity in Norman police’s use of force has provoked a strong response from some within the police department, but those who analyzed the data want the department to further consider their findings.
The report, released to the public Monday by Center for Policing Equity, showed 16.5% of NPD’s 267 uses of force from 2016 to June 2020 are against Black people, who are roughly 4.7% of the city’s population. The report, which stated 17% of use of force incidents from NPD are on Black people, asserted NPD used force on Black people 3.4 times as often as on white people in that time.
Use of force incidents account for 0.06% of all calls NPD responded to in that time, according to records.
Some at the police department have taken issue with the report, which came after NPD joined CPE’s National Justice Database project in 2018 for analyses to support collaboration with the community to increase public safety equity.
In addressing the report at a community discussion Wednesday, NPD Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson said he was tired of “people coming into the community, trying to play a certain narrative that divides us from our community members, making them unsafe.”
“There was no analysis. They didn’t drill down anything — they didn’t go into any of the ‘why,’ right? In fairness, that wasn’t their original intent to do that,” Jackson said. “Their intent was to look at our data, not go through the ‘why.’ But when they write their reports in how they assess that, they talk about giving us best practices, strategies — no. They did none of that.”
When asked about Jackson’s claim, Michael Burbank, senior director of law enforcement initiatives at CPE, said the report was limited by the lack of some data in police encounters. He noted NPD doesn’t record race or ethnicity for pedestrian and traffic stops unless a warning, citation or arrest is made, thus keeping CPE from determining whether these encounters were a factor in the disparity.
Jackson referred the Transcript to David McLeod, a criminal justice professor at the University of Oklahoma, who NPD is also partnering with for use of force analysis. He said McLeod praised NPD for their low number of use of force incidents, and said the department had already implemented most of his recommendations to continue lowering uses of force.
McLeod did not respond to a Thursday email request for an interview from the Transcript.
What’s in the report
The report, issued through NPD’s partnership for best practices with CPE, stated every category of ‘use of force’ incident listed in the report was used most on either Black or White people. White people led every category but use of chemical irritant and K9 deployment, both of which were used most on Black people.
Black people were second-highest in holds, Taser discharges and takedowns, uses of force that officers deployed at least 60 times over the time studied.
“I didn’t think about it, truthfully, because I didn’t know how many of them were duplicate incidents of that kind of force, how many of them were single incidents?” said George Henderson, the first Black homeowner in Norman. Henderson, an OU professor, moved to Norman in 1967.
The report does not say whether an officer was legally justified in the use of force. Charges and lawsuits have not been filed against NPD in any of the use of force cases in the time observed, according to department spokesperson Sarah Jensen.
The report also doesn’t say whether an officer felt threatened in the incident, Burbank said.
Jackson at the Wednesday meeting accused CPE of having a “slant” in its analysis, claiming the report said K9s bit Black people 100% of the time. The report actually said the one Black person bitten by an NPD K9 accounts for all dog bites in the studied time.
While he said police in general need to be on alert for officers who would be more likely to act out, Henderson said NPD has improved traffic stops — the area left out of the report — over the years. He said officers used to pull him over on the west side of town, “especially at night,” and ask him why he was in that part of the city.
“Nor [do] I have experiences of officers just stopping me because I was driving my wife’s car, which was a fairly expensive vehicle, for no reason than perhaps I was driving while Black,” Henderson said. “I don’t have those experiences, but I can’t speak for other Black people — I don’t think any Black person can. Our experiences differ.”
In its analysis, the CPE report showed that neighborhood crime rates, poverty and share of Black residents explained 50% of use of force frequency. Burbank said some of these factors, like poverty, are outside of officers’ control.
For these areas, Burbank suggested meeting with community groups that address those issues to discuss solutions. Police Capt. Stacey Clement on Wednesday said NPD plans to organize meetings with the community in a non-enforcement capacity to discuss their operations through a department-wide restructure.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people just say, ‘If there’s disparities in policing, it’s the police’s fault, it’s the department’s fault or it’s the individual officer’s fault,’ and that’s really too simple of an answer to that problem, right?” Burbank said. “There’s all kind of answers that play into that.”
‘Historical conditions’
Like traffic stops, Henderson said NPD has progressed in other areas, too.
Henderson said NPD’s community policing efforts accelerated under Keith Humphrey, who was Norman’s police chief from 2011 until 2019. He said Humphrey weeded out officers who weren’t on board with the new policing model and hired younger officers.
Policing in Norman contrasts when Henderson lived in Norman in the 1960s, he said. He recalled an Afro-American Student Union meeting where just over 100 students were asked if they had been harassed by NPD or University of Oklahoma police.
“Eighty of them” said they had been, Henderson said.
But Henderson said Norman has always been a place where Black residents have been taught to be careful around police officers.
“They still do that, incidentally, and that’s just out of historical conditions,” he said.
Police Maj. Brent Barbour argued hesitancy to call police “until it gets really bad” is a pattern seen in certain parts of Norman. He said this causes police to respond when a situation is “out of control,” which increases the likelihood they’ll have to use force on someone who assaults them or someone else at the scene.
Jackson said his officers don’t use lethal force to kill — rather, they use it to neutralize a threat. In the observed time, NPD used lethal force twice, and neither person died, Jensen said.
Additionally, NPD doesn’t use lethal force as often as it used to, Jackson said.
Jackson said the uses of force have not resulted in any hospitalizations other than the lethal force incidents. According to records, 203 people in use of force incidents were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but none were kept there.
NPD requires officers to consider medical assistance for anyone at the scene who is physically distressed, is visibly injured, has complained about an injury or is unconscious. Burbank said CPE doesn’t “get that information very reliably” because of factors like hospitalization requests for minor incidents.
Next steps
While Jackson took issue with the report, he said NPD is committed to finding ways to continue to reduce use of force incidents.
Jackson spoke well of NPD’s partnership with McLeod. The department is also working with the Ruth Knee Institute to identify factors within officers’ control that lead to uses of force.
Henderson said he’s happy NPD is trying to fix any issues they have when it comes to use of force.
“We ain’t what we want to be, we ain’t what we ought to be, we ain’t what we gonna be, but thank God we ain’t what we was,” he said, quoting a slogan he used during the Civil Rights Movement. “That’s my Norman — thank God we were not what we were when we moved to this place.”
When it comes to the CPE report, Burbank said he hopes NPD takes the data to heart. He said it’s NPD’s first report from CPE, calling it “a starting point” for the agency.
“For us, the report itself is really just a starting point. It’s not an endpoint,” Burbank said. “This is their first report — it’s a baseline report, and we’re hoping that they take that information, make some changes to the way that they do things that are appropriate, and then seeing if we have the effect we hoped it would in reducing disparities, or do we need to do something else?”
CPE will present data from the report to Norman City Council at its upcoming study session, 5 p.m. Tuesday, at City Hall.