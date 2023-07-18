One person was transported for unknown injuries following a shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Norman Police Department.

NPD officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of W. Main Street and Willoway Drive.

According to the NPD Facebook post, one person was detained after the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police closed off W Main St between 36th & 48th Ave SW while working the scene.

