One person was transported for unknown injuries following a shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Norman Police Department.
NPD officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of W. Main Street and Willoway Drive.
According to the NPD Facebook post, one person was detained after the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police closed off W Main St between 36th & 48th Ave SW while working the scene.
