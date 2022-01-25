Norman police ask anyone with information on the location of Kayleb Houk to reach out to them.
Police have identified Houk, 16, as a vulnerable and endangered runaway based on his chronic health conditions and being primarily confined to a wheelchair. Houk is 5-foot-10-inches tall with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes and is primarily wheelchair bound, according to an NPD news release.
Police say Houk was last seen just before midnight Saturday near Franklin and Porter avenues after running away from a residential treatment facility. He recently had medical procedures and may have open wounds, the release states.
Anyone with information about Houk's location is asked to call (405) 321-1444. They may also reach out to Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-STOP or www.p3tips.com/1323