While “smash and grab” thefts are being reported throughout the Oklahoma City metro area, the number of thefts from vehicles in Norman remained steady over the past 12 months, police told The Transcript.
In 2022, the Norman Police Department reported 960 cases of larceny from a motor vehicle, which is on par with recent years. In 2021, there were 1,027 cases compared to 946 cases in 2020, the department reported.
Police spokesperson Meghan Jackson, said the department is always encouraging people to keep their vehicles locked, whether parked in a garage or driveway.
“Please keep any personal belongings out of your vehicles,” she said. If a crime has occurred, always report it to the police.
“When you contact law enforcement to file an incident report, make sure you have identifiers for your belongings such as serial numbers and photos.”
In December, Edmond police reported seeing an increase in “smash and grab” criminal activity, while multiple reports indicate similar crimes are prevalent throughout Oklahoma City.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, has yet to release numbers for larceny from a vehicle. Lt. Kim Lopez, a deputy sheriff, suggested the actual crime rate is likely much higher than what is reported.
“Whether you lock your car or not, you need to report all crimes and suspicious activity,” Lopez told The Transcript. “I am just ill about the people who are failing to report. They have serious things happening, and they won’t call Norman PD.
“Speaking specifically of vehicle burglaries, or even guns, laptops, cell phones, wallets, purses, valuables in cars, and we are not locking cars. When people fail to lock their cars, they don’t feel privileged to call the police because they feel like it was their fault.”
Lopez said many in Norman treat the city like it’s a small town, which is why they leave their doors unlocked.
While some may blame themselves or are too embarrassed to report crime, she said that it is important to report all theft from a vehicle because it helps law enforcement to better understand the patterns of criminals.
Security systems with cameras are a good deterrent, Lopez said. Many smash and grabs take place outside a person’s primary residence. When a resident doesn’t have the luxury of a garage, it is important to set up cameras and have them pointed at their cars, she said.
Home security systems, including cameras, have become a great tool to help investigators identify suspects and vehicles used in crimes, Lopez said.
“We encourage people to utilize those systems,” she said. “When you make a report, check the footage and if it captures the crime, please provide the images to the police.
“That will increase the chances of identifying those responsible, holding them accountable for their crimes, and getting your belongings back to you.”
