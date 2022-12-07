Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.