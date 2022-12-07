Norman police are asking for the public's help after one person was shot and another assaulted Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of West Brooks Street and 24th Avenue Southwest.
As of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, police did not have a suspect in custody, spokesperson Meghan Jackson told The Transcript.
"Nobody has been arrested at this time," Jackson said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of West Brooks Street about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
"Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical care," Jackson said in a text message. "The incident is contained and remains under investigation."
Police secured perimeters around Whittier and Alcott middle schools "out of abundance of caution," Norman Public Schools told families in an email.
About 30 minutes later, the district reported police had "resolved the issue in a nearby residential area and has lifted its secure perimeter ... ."
It was several hours, however, before the scene on West Brooks was secured, police reported.
"Two victims have been located. One with a gunshot wound the other from an assault," Jackson said in an email. "Both are being treated at a local hospital. No one is in custody at this time."
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident who has not already spoken to officers to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
This is a developing story.
