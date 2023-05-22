Two teenagers were arrested early Monday morning after one exchanged gunfire with an officer and both were involved in a drive-by shooting, according to Norman police.
The first incident occurred when a uniformed officer confronted a suspicious person in the parking lot of an apartment complex in he 1800 block of West Robinson Street about 2:30 a.m. Monday.
According to a news release, the officer observed a suspect checking vehicle door handles “in an apparent attempt to burglarize vehicles.”
“The officer issued verbal commands at which point the suspect turned and shot a firearm in the direction of the officer,” police reported Monday night. “The officer returned fire and the suspect ran from the scene.”
At approximately 7 a.m. Monday officers “spotted” the suspect’s vehicle in the 1800 block of West Robinson Street., according to the release.
“Officers stopped the vehicle and two 17-year-old males were taken into custody without incident,” the department reported.
During the investigation, police determined the same individuals “were also involved in a drive-by shooting just after midnight in the 100 block of West Dale Street.”
An occupied residence was struck multiple times. The involved officer has been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is being investigated, police reported.
The juvenile who shot at the officer was arrested on one complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Both juvenile suspects were arrested on a complaint of using a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call NPD at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
