Oklahoma is facing an eviction crisis throughout the state, and trends in Cleveland County are following suit.
Oklahoma Policy Institute described the state of evictions as “skyrocketing” in some areas of the state, including in Canadian and Oklahoma counties, as evictions in the first half of 2022 were at an all-time high.
In Cleveland County, evictions have increased over the last three years. In 2020, there were 2,252 evictions; in 2021, there were 2,356; and in 2022, there were 3,694 as of Dec. 22.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, and State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, were asked by The Transcript to comment on the eviction crisis.
Boren said the eviction crisis is trending upward for many reasons.
She said low wage earners can’t pay for basic needs when their paycheck is not keeping up with inflation.
Boren believes structural changes within government need to be made to resolve the issue.
“There’s not enough supply of affordable houses and apartments to rent or buy. Oklahoma renters also suffer under unfair landlord tenant laws,” she said.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program that was operated through the U.S. Treasury Department ended in August, which provided funding for government entities to assist households that were unable to pay for rent and utilities.
The fund was designed for tenant relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Boren believes that its dishevelment has left a gap for Oklahomans.
“Political solutions reduced evictions during COVID, but moving forward good political solutions could keep on protecting our friends, families and neighbors from future evictions,” she said.
Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman will introduce legislation to provide tax credits to renters and increase incentives for landlords to participate in affordable housing programs.
Boren believes that to better afford rent, wages need to keep up with rent costs.
“It is good that Oklahoma is ranked very high in the number of Oklahomans employed, but it is bad that we are ranked very low in the wages that Oklahomans are earning for a days’ work,” Boren said. “This is why I’ve supported laws to increase wages of hourly workers so that they can afford housing.”
She also said that Oklahoma also has the lowest wage threshold to qualify for SNAP benefits, child care subsidies, Medicaid and Sooner Care, and housing assistance.
“Increasing these benefits would allow more working families to afford the cost of housing and avoid debt,” Boren said. “Many Oklahomans suffer under medical debt which has ruined their credit history and often makes them unable to keep up with rising costs of housing and prevents them from qualifying as renters or buyers.
“There is significant evidence that when the working poor have access to more benefits and wages, they use the money to pay off debt and pay for basic needs like food, health care, transportation and housing.”
Other suggestions that she put forth include rewarding landlords for working with tenants.
This year, Boren remains optimistic on the eviction crisis, especially if Oklahoma takes steps toward implementing change.
“When folks work together to advocate for stable housing, we have experienced tremendous success,” Boren said. “Our optimism depends on our choice to work for one another’s good, instead of working in isolation just to survive.”
On a Facebook forum, locals chimed in.
Adam Ross said Norman should look to other cities that have faced similar challenges.
“From what I’ve read, Philadelphia has found a great solution. It is as simple as mandating that landlords go through mediation with tenants before filing for eviction. This involves the landlord and tenant meeting with a third party to discuss the problem and potential solutions before going into eviction,” he said.
