Cleveland County lawmakers are talking about bills they have submitted for the 2023 Legislative Session, which are now being discussed in committees.
Rep. Jacob Rosencrants, D-Norman, serves on the Common Education, Veterans & Military Affairs, and Wildlife committees, and he has authored two bills that address education and suicide prevention for veterans.
House Bill 1081 will require schools offering pre-K to fifth grade instruction to allow at least 40 minutes of recess.
“I’ve been working on a recess requirement for the last few years, after having hosted an interim study on the importance of adequate recess for our children,” Rosencrants said.
The bill’s Senate author is Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, who also represents Cleveland County. Rosencrants said the bill demonstrates a bipartisan effort to enhance student performance in state schools.
He has also introduced HB 1036, which provides suicide prevention for veterans.
“I truly believe that we should be doing all we can to better support those who serve our country in military service, and with this in mind, I’ve authored HB 1036, which creates the Veterans Suicide Prevention Taskforce,” he said.
Since being elected in 2017, Rosencrants said he has worked hard to find ways to reduce the numbers of veterans who die by suicide in Oklahoma.
“Creating this task force will be a step in helping to solve this crisis,” he said.
Among the lawmaker's top goals this legislative session are building relationships with constituents and coworkers, killing harmful legislation and authoring and supporting legislation that will help all Oklahomans.
Mark McBride, R-Moore, said Republicans are going to be focused on education, and he hopes that lawmakers pass a bill to raise teacher pay.
McBride is the chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Education. He serves on the full A&B Committee, the Common Education Committee, and the Energy & Natural Resources Committee.
As indicated by Gov. Kevin Stitt in his State of the State address, McBride said tax cuts will also be on this year’s agenda.
“I'm sure we'll be having conversations around tax cuts -- such as the grocery tax and personal and corporate income taxes,” McBride said. “The House passed a number of bills in special session aimed at accomplishing these cuts, and those may be revisited.”
Other topics Republicans will address include measures to curb inflation and electric vehicle taxation.
“We'll continue our work on electric vehicle taxation so those who share the road will pay a fair share for infrastructure,” he said.
McBride said illegal marijuana operations are a challenge in Oklahoma, and the Legislature will take action to ensure that growers are properly licensed.
“We likely will continue to pursue regulations for the marijuana industry to ensure we can rid our state of illegal actors and support our cities and counties as they adjust to the demands of this new industry,” he said.
He said locals should pay attention to sports betting laws and changes to laws pertaining to turnpike expansion.
Republicans will also pursue hot-button items relating to health care, such as treatment for trans youth and abortion.
“Some in our caucus are expected to bring forward bills creating some exceptions for abortion such as for rape or incest victims [and] banning surgeries for minors that would permanently alter a child's physiology,” he said.
McBride said he will focus on funding education and making sure school systems can recruit and retain the best teachers for Oklahoma classrooms.
“Our students need to be able to read and need skills that will translate into great jobs for them once they graduate from our schools,” McBride said. “I also will be working to protect Oklahoma's energy industry, including our traditional energy resources and those that are emerging. I'm always going to work to protect our Second Amendment rights, and I remain a strong advocate for our ally Israel.”
