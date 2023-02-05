The 2023 Oklahoma legislative session has opened, and two lawmakers representing Norman are speaking out about what they and their parties are going to focus on this year.
Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, said that he is going to be focusing on bills relating to vocational rehabilitation, on-call pay for state employees, justice reform, mental health, health care funding, and repealing the municipal preemption law on minimum wage.
Deck serves on the House general government, higher education and career tech, and rural development committees, which select the bills in those areas that will be debated this year. Two weeks ago, members of the House submitted 1,901 bills to be considered.
He was also appointed to the general government appropriations and budget subcommittee.
“I will also be keeping an eye on bills that attack diversity and equity within state systems and members of our families,” Deck said. “Such legislation is immoral and repels talented workforce away from Oklahoma.”
Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, represents portions of Norman, and this session, he said that the House is going to focus on mental health and marijuana.
“In my opinion, a few big focuses this session will be on mental health issues and of course still addressing the ramifications pertaining to medical marijuana and I think education will certainly be a big focus this year,” Sterling said.
In Norman, Sterling will be discussing the OTA Turnpike.
“Also, a big topic of discussion, especially for me and legislators who also represent around my area, will be on issues surrounding the turnpike,” he said. “These topics are ones that I will be heavily reflecting on and ones to look out for.”
Sterling will serve as chair of the appropriations and budget judiciary committee, and he will also serve on the agricultural, common education, and judiciary-civil committees.
Deck said that passing good laws requires members of both parties to work together.
“My hope is to work with members of both Parties to address issues that affect our day-to-day lives,” Deck said. “I am concerned with attempts to defund, dilute, and dismantle our public education systems that employ much of Norman’s population.”
Sterling has sponsored House Bill 2258, which amends an Oklahoma statute that addresses education, which will allow students to take agriculture classes in lieu of an art credit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.