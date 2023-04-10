Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.