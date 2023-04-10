In recent years, Oklahoma has lost out on big contracts from such large-scale businesses as Volkswagen, Tesla and Panasonic, and that has local lawmakers wondering what the state can do to reverse its fortunes and attract significant employers.
Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, said he thinks Oklahoma is being taken advantage of.
“I think Oklahoma is being used as a pawn to have other states that businesses are courting to sweeten their incentive package to locate in those states,” Sterling told The Transcript. “Some of the businesses might actually be in direct competition with our current energy industries. So from that standpoint, that could possibly be a positive thing for them not to locate here.”
Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, said Oklahoma needs to pass laws to make it more friendly to the environment and members of the LGBT community if it hopes to attract outsiders to the state.
“Volkswagen’s spokesperson specified that Canada’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies was part of its decision to choose Ontario,” Deck told The Transcript. “Meanwhile, our Legislature continues to pass discriminatory bills against companies with ESG policies then acts shocked — shocked, I tell you — when we aren’t selected. Common sense isn’t that common.”
Sterling said he thinks Oklahoma could attract top employers because of its low cost of living.
“I think our low cost of living and our business friendly atmosphere will eventually lure some companies to our state,” he said.
Sterling supports the LEAD Act, known as House Bill 4455, which would offer an investment rebate program rather than tax credits.
“I think it is a great prototype to utilize for business recruitment in Oklahoma,” he said. “This requires those businesses and companies to have ‘skin in the game’ on the front side.”
The LEAD Act, which was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 25, 2022, will provide a 10-year investment rebate program for the cost of qualified capital expenditures for certain establishment bases for the purpose of creating new direct jobs.
“I believe that progress in other business sectors of our state will produce more jobs and revenue for Oklahoma moving forward,” Sterling said. “Especially in the area of film and tourism. Many new projects are on the horizon and hopefully will come to fruition.”
Deck said it is important for Oklahoma to use its money on education outcomes, which will attract outside employees.
“There are other ways we could spend $700 million for economic growth,” he said. “For $500 million, we could give teachers a clean $6,000-12,000 raise without forcing vouchers upon the public, as proposed by Rep. Trish Ranson.
“We could invest the $700 million in existing Oklahoma-based businesses and help them expand and hire more full-time workers all around the state.”
Deck also proposed investing more money in child care for parents seeking to return to the workforce.
“Each of these ideas would stimulate the economy in a broader fashion,” he said.
Deck said that until Oklahoma improves its social conditions, he doesn’t expect big employers to give the state much thought.
“We can’t have it both ways. We can’t discriminate against folks then expect them to move to our state,” he said. “Volkswagen said no, as did Panasonic.
“Right-wing rhetoric coupled with a lack of public infrastructure investment can’t power an electric guitar let alone an electric vehicle.”
