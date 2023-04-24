About two dozen marijuana-related bills are floating in the Oklahoma legislature, including those that would tighten restrictions and address illegal grow operations.
Local lawmakers have addressed how pervasive the operations are, and what courses of action Congress should take.
According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the state has 6,788 licensed growers in the state, 2,881 licensed dispensaries, 1,813 processors, 26 laboratories, 369,515 licensed patients and 1,497 licensed caregivers.
“After a few years of experiencing the relatively new world of legal medical marijuana in Oklahoma, it is clear that illegal grows are an issue which needs to be addressed,” said Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “We, in the legislature, recognize this, and there is bipartisan support to tighten regulations, all while working to find a balance between the original spirit of SQ 788 regarding misuse.”
Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, said officials are already tackling illegal grow operations, which are pervasive across the state.
“It’s been reported that currently, Oklahoma is the No. 1 state in the nation for marijuana use with one in 10 adults already possessing a medical card,” she said. “The state also has deactivated over 800 illegal marijuana farms, completed 165 arrests, and seized over 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana.”
Conley said Oklahoma is susceptible to illegal grow operations, in part, because of its geography.
“Oklahoma has large rural areas with plenty of land that can be used for illegal marijuana grow operations,” she said. “This makes it easier for illegal growers to find suitable locations to cultivate their plants without being easily detected.”
Rosecrants believes illegal grow operations are a problem in Oklahoma, but not as large of a problem as Republicans indicate.
“I do not believe it’s nearly as large of a problem as some would lead you to believe,” he said. “Anecdotally, I can tell you it’s used by many daily, to good effect.”
To address the preponderance of grow operations, Congress placed a two-year moratorium on the OMMA, which keeps it from issuing licenses for new dispensaries that will go in effect Aug. 1.
“This will give OMMA time to catch up on its backlog, Conley said. “This does not apply to existing businesses or license renewals or to consumers,” she said.
On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed State Bill 913, which would require commercial marijuana growers to hold a $50,000 bond to be used for cleanup in the event they are shut down.
“This measure requires bonding for commercial marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma, meaning that the State will have the resources necessary for environmental cleanup after an illegal marijuana farm is busted and shut down,” Attorney General Getner Drummond said in a news release. “SB 913 gives us an important tool to recover after eliminating one of these criminal enterprises.”
Both Rosecrants and Conley support the measure.
“The bond can be recalled to fund any necessary remediation if that grow operation is abandoned or has its license revoked,” Conley said.
Rosecrants supports SB 806, which if not amended by the House, would require applicants for a medical marijuana business license to provide proof of possessory right to the real estate where the business will operate by submitting a copy of an executed deed of conveyance or a signed lease for the property.
“It also prohibits the transfer of a license or goods beyond the normal scope of business without the permission of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority,” he said. “Any entity seeking to transfer the license must apply to the Authority for permission.”
The measure also restricts any address or physical location from having multiple licenses of the same type except for a commercial grower with a combination of indoor and outdoor growing facilities.
“It’s important to note that there are plenty of ‘devil’s lettuce’ folks in the legislature and beyond who wish for marijuana to be illegal once more, even medical,” Rosecrants said. “They will focus on the issues such as a thriving’ black market or illegal grow operations all over the state.
“While those things do occur, I highly doubt that it’s as prevalent as we are being led to believe. I believe the truth, as is most always the case, lies somewhere in the middle.”
Other bills include:
• HB 2095 – Gives the attorney general investigative and enforcement authority over medical marijuana laws to support the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and allows all enforcement agencies to work together; allows the attorney general to conduct unannounced on-site inspections; upon reasonable suspicion, the attorney general may subpoena documents to identify any ownership interest in the business; and extends the moratorium on grow licenses until Aug. 1, 2026.
• SB 806 – Requires documented proof of land ownership of a licensed marijuana grow operation; requires an application to transfer a business license to include the same information required of new licensees; prohibits transfers when a licensee is under investigation; limits transfers to once per year; and prohibits multiple business licenses within the same category to be registered under one address or physical location.
• Senate Bill 808 – Allows the director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to issue an order without providing notice or hearing, declaring the existence of an emergency and requiring that action be taken as the executive director deems necessary to meet the emergency. Include ordering a licensee immediately cease and desist operations. The measure requires that any licensee receiving an order is directed to comply immediately with the provisions of the order.
