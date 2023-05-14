Local lawmakers are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of House Bill 2820, which unless overturned, would defund Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) and force it to shut down its operations.
Rep Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, voted for the bill because she believes the station is a valuable asset to the state.
“I will agree OETA does provide some valuable educational content and emergency broadcasting services that are helpful for Oklahoma residents,” Conley said. “At the same time, I understand some of the governor’s concerns regarding the spending of taxpayer money on content that may not line up with the majority of Oklahoman’s values.”
Stitt has said he vetoed the bill because OETA “overly sexualizes” children, according to news reports. He has said programming that promotes LGBTQ+ narratives should not be subsidized by the Oklahoma government.
“I want to make a point here, adults are free to watch what they like and parents should always screen what their children are watching, listening to, playing, etc.,” Conley said. “But when we get into areas of public funding, the people that the public elect do get to have a say over how those dollars are spent.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said he can imagine the bill being overturned, as it is popular among many Republicans because it creates an impact on all Oklahomans, and particularly those who live in rural communities.
“The decision to defund OETA by vetoing HB 2820 is yet another example of how out of touch this governor is with the majority of Oklahomans,” Rosecrants said. “Folks fondly remember watching informative educational shows on OETA and it has been counted on as a great source of education and entertainment for decades, especially in rural communities.”
Conley said Public Broadcasting Service, which creates OETA’s programming, has introduced LGBTQ+ characters in “Sesame Street,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” and it has made documentaries on pornography, as was done in an episode of “Frontline,” released on Feb. 7, 2002.
“These examples, and I know there are others, can be construed as a form of indoctrination to those who choose not to allow their children to watch content containing opinions contrary to their beliefs, which by definition is the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically,” she said.
Rosecrants said the veto has left many constituents asking questions, as the station’s primary goal is to provide free educational programming.
“This veto is not only confusing to many of us, but the gaslighting and misinformation surrounding the reasoning for the veto has angered many of my constituents in Norman and beyond,” he said.
Rosecrants said without state funding, OETA stands little chance of remaining in operation.
“While state funding isn’t the only revenue which keeps OETA operational, make no mistake, defunding it will lead to its ultimate demise,” he said. “Judging from conversations I’ve had with many legislators from all over the political spectrum, this isn’t popular.
“I urge Oklahomans to continue to reach out to their state representatives and their state senators to urge a veto override on HB 2820. “With the chaotic environment at the Capitol this session, anything is possible, including an override of this veto, but also including the veto to stand.”
If Congress does not override the veto, it will cease operations by July 1, COnley said.
