Cleveland County lawmakers are responding to legislation unveiled last week by Oklahoma House Republicans that allocates $800 million for education.
The package would include a $2,500 pay raise for teachers and a tax credit for families of students who attend private school or home school.
Rep Annie Menz, D-Norman, said the tax credit program outlined in House Bill 2775 is basically a gift card for wealthy families who are already sending their kids to private schools.
“I’m not sure that calling it a voucher program makes it any worse than it already is,” Menz told The Transcript. “Unfortunately, this tax credit diverts funds that might otherwise have been spent funding our public schools, which already accept all children.”
She said one of the bill’s perks is anyone can apply for the tax credit who don’t have school-age children in public education.
“As it is currently written, it is a tax credit that can be used by undocumented people who are sending their kids to private schools,” Menz said. “That is something about it that I could support, if it didn’t mean that the funds were going toward it instead of public education.”
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said he feels lukewarm about the bill, but added he would support it with the understanding that Congress will fill in gaps later in the session where appropriate.
“I support the speaker. I think there’s something for everybody in the bill, McBride said. “It may not be enough, but there is a teacher pay raise. Would I like more? Yes. I don’t think it’s a horrible piece of legislation.”
When asked by The Transcript whether he thinks Gov. Kevin Stitt would support it given his stance on vouchers, McBride said he thinks he would.
“My understanding is the governor is supportive of it,” he said.
McBride and Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, author of HB 2775, have voiced concern over vouchers, but McBride said the tax credit is not a voucher.
“The tax credit you have to file for on your taxes, and it’s not taking money away from public schools,” McBride said. “I don’t like the V word. I would not support anything that smelled like a voucher. I understand people may think it looks like it, but it is not that.”
Menz said vouchers use public money to pay for a portion of private school tuition. Using this logic, she believes HB 2775 is a form of voucher program that would primarily benefit those who can already afford private school.
“Making that same thing possible via a tax credit is what this bill does,” she said. “We can manipulate the way it happens, and call it whatever we decide, but the end result will be the same – less of the public’s money to invest in the public’s schools.”
Menz said that 90% of children in Oklahoma attend public schools, and that the tax credit would not serve the majority of Oklahomans.
“Our public money should stay public if we truly want to invest in as many children as possible,” Menz said. “Additionally, when we fund public education, there is financial oversight.
“People can expect a high level of accountability with their money when it is directed towards public schools. This program won’t have that same level of accountability, which is the opposite of what you want when you’re asking to spend other people’s money.”
