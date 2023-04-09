Local lawmakers are responding to the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the first current or former American president to be charged with a crime.
On Tuesday, Trump surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and was placed under arrest, booked and fingerprinted. Prosecutors accused him of participating in a scheme to cover up potential sex scandals during the 2016 presidential campaign.
He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, all of them focused on his involvement in the payment of hush money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with him.
The indictment spurred statewide reaction from prominent U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Rep. Josh Brecheen and Rep. Kevin Hern, who accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg of weaponizing the judicial system for political gain.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said she is concerned about the process, as it may set a precedent for district attorneys to indict political opponents.
“I do worry that we are using the legal system to sway political outcomes and that is extremely dangerous,” Garvin said. “We do not need to be setting a precedent that this type of behavior is respectable or acceptable, as this deteriorates citizens’ beliefs that the judicial system is a fair and balanced system.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said it is important to trust judicial systems, as they are not partisan.
“A grand jury found enough evidence to indict Donald Trump on multiple criminal charges,” Rosecrants said. “I’m trusting that our American justice system will take care of the rest. Money, power, and politics should have no say in the outcome.”
Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, said he hasn’t been following the Trump indictment because he is focusing on affairs that more directly affect Oklahoma.
“I have very little control, if any, over what happens on the federal level,” Sterling said. “My only observation and thoughts are that if they are going to come after President Trump for his alleged charges, then they should also have the same level of zeal in the investigations of President Biden and family in their alleged wrongdoing.”
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said American politics has evolved into a point of crisis where influence from those who profit from divisive rhetoric make it nearly impossible to hold politicians, like Trump, accountable.
“Most Americans are offended by politicians, no matter what their party, for using campaign donations as hush money to keep quite an adulterous affair,” Boren said. “When politicians run for national office they must obey the laws in every kind of jurisdiction, liberal and conservative.”
She said it is noteworthy that Trump and members of his staff have endured more court battles and convictions than any other politician running for President.
“Wealthy men like Mr. Trump can raise enough money to put forth a vigorous defense so that the courts can determine which of the charges are supported by the evidence,” Boren said. “The rest of us can find comfort in knowing that the legal system is best suited to resolve the cases against Mr. Trump in a fair manner.”
Both Rosecrants and Boren said Trump has distracted Oklahomans from issues that matter.
“The biggest issue I see locally is how the politics surrounding all of this has changed the whole issue into yet another political circus, which just adds to the overall total of political circuses here in Oklahoma, all of which takes the focus away from helping Oklahomans,” Rosecrants said.
Boren said she hopes Oklahoma leaders focus on issues pertaining to the state.
“Oklahoma has many problems that need our full attention, and we are wise to not become distracted by the political opportunism that will be triggered by Mr. Trump’s legal problems,” she said.
Garvin said Trump, like any citizen, is entitled to due process, and that locals should be patient when reaching conclusions.
“I do pray that President Trump gets the same due process that any other United States citizen is entitled to under the protections granted to us in our Constitution,” she said.
