The Oklahoma House recently approved legislation co-authored by a Cleveland County lawmaker that would award Oklahoma’s Promise scholarships to students with intellectual disabilities.
Senate Bill 322 creates the Oklahoma Higher Education Tuition Aid Act – Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Trust Fund, which will provide students with intellectual disabilities access to tuition and grants to transition them into postsecondary programs.
“I personally love this bill as it puts students with intellectual disabilities on par with their peers who can now qualify for Oklahoma’s Promise tuition scholarships to attend universities or Career Techs,” said Mark McBride, R-Moore.
McBride said many students with certain types of disabilities are disadvantaged when it comes to college applications, and this bill will allow them better access to college or trade school.
“Because of current GPA requirements of this program, many of these students were left behind when it came to qualifying for this college assistance,” McBride said. “This bill includes specific qualifying requirements for this population. I believe many of these students will do quite well in college given a chance, and the same goes for those seeking a trade certificate from our Career Tech system.”
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said the bill would open up the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship to help pay for programs like the University of Oklahoma’s Sooner Works, which offers four-year certificate programs to students with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Students also would have access to internships and social organizations, according to its website.
Boren said it is important for students at OU to get to know and come across students with different disabilities.
“This program will benefit all students who get to share the college life with people of diverse abilities and better prepare everyone to share life with one another beyond college,” Boren said.
McBride said many colleges have programs like Sooner Works, or can develop them, and that it is important for universities to keep track of these students as they can fall through the cracks.
“As far as college outcomes, I’m sure our colleges can come up with a measurement for these students to track their success and spot any areas where adjustments might be needed to help them going forward,” he said. “I want every student to be able to achieve the highest level of learning they desire, and this helps more students. It’s a win in my book.”
McBride said creating opportunities for those with disabilities isn’t just the right thing to do, but it is also economically-advantageous, as many with disabilities have the ability to work, but may not have the training to do so.
“This will not only change the lives of these students and their families, but it will help Oklahoma fill existing holes in our workforce,” McBride said. “Companies tell us all the time they need more skilled, trained workers who are ready to enter the job market when they graduate.
“At the same time, there are a growing number of employers hiring those with intellectual disabilities because they realize they can perform many of the tasks needed on the job site and they are often great with customers.”
Boren supports the bill, but is pessimistic the governor would sign it into law given Oklahoma City’s current political environment.
“Unfortunately, the unpopular agenda to subsidize private K-12 schools has created a gridlock that keeps bills like SB322 from advancing through the process,” she said. “I hope that once the dust clears we will succeed in getting this bill signed by the governor.”
