A Norman lawmaker is pushing a bill that will create a new tool to support at-risk veterans. If passed, House Bill 1036, co-authored by Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, will create the Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force, which would employ a nine-member team to study and recommend how to prevent suicide among Oklahoma veterans.
Menz, a disabled veteran, said trauma faced by veterans vary by experience and even by era.
“The mental trauma suffered by Vietnam-era veterans is different from that of Post 9/11 veterans, and so on,” she said. “It is a complicated and ever-evolving issue that deserves study and action.”
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said suicide is a heightened risk among veterans.
“I’ve learned a lot about post-traumatic stress disorder and other anxiety disorders,” McBride said.
“Many of our veterans face a heightened risk of suicide. Some have survivor’s guilt where they suffer from feelings of guilt when they survive battles where their friends and fellow service members were killed.”
He said veterans who served in World War I and World War II did not have adequate support, but that has changed in recent decades.
“I think after World War I and II, the prevailing thought might have been that our veterans would just suck it up, come home, go to work and raise their families,” he said. “Veterans from these actions have been much more vocal about the mental health care needs of returning service members. I’m glad they are fighting now for greater awareness and more resources.”
McBride said he supported HB 1036, which passed in the House.
Menz said veterans experience challenges with housing, health care and employment.
“Last year, the ODVA was number one in the nation for veterans who receive federal service-connected disability benefits, yet as of last year, ODVA has seen a 35% cut in funding since 2009,” she said. “I am a Disabled Veteran, and I know from personal experience that the people working at ODVA work hard for us, and they deserve adequate funding and proper professionals at the helm.”
McBride said many veterans experience challenges at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs because paperwork can prove tedious, as well as waiting times and receiving access to doctors in an appropriate time frame.
“We did, however, approve legislation this week in the House that will expand the appointing authority to add members to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission to better serve and reflect the best interest of our veterans,” he said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt came under scrutiny last month by making appointments to the veterans affairs department without consulting prominent organizations, such as the Oklahoma Military order of the Purple Heart.
“The past several months have caused a lot of drama with ODVA causing it to become over-politicized,” Menz said. “When that happens to anything, it becomes less able to help people.
“There are amazing people who work at ODVA and they show up each day for our veterans, but the leadership and the bodies that oversee it have changed a lot in a year.”
She recently co-authored HB1080, which will promote a more transparent appointment process for the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.