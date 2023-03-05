Local state senators were asked how their policies could better support services for children and families.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said she ran on a platform that is pro-women and pro-children. She said with higher-than-expected revenue collected this year, she hopes to push legislation that will invest in the well-being of Oklahoma's children.
“We need to focus our efforts on services specifically designed to help children succeed; this includes investments in early childhood education, reading, behavioral health, substance abuse, and overall health,” Garvin said.
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, is not optimistic the 2023 Legislature is up to the task.
“The unchanged political climate of the 2023 Legislature foretells that we will only invest the bare minimum and continue the cycle of child trauma and poverty,” Boren said. “This year, GOP lawmakers have been claiming that we’ve collected too much in taxes resulting in a large amount of revenue that needs to be returned to taxpayers.”
She said Oklahoma has not, and will not likely adequately invest in child poverty, child abuse, mental health and teen pregnancy.
Garvin said Oklahoma ranks highest among states in adverse childhood experiences.
“We need to make investments in preventative services to help families make life changes that will assist them in learning how to cope with past traumas so that history doesn’t repeat itself,” Garvin said. “We need to invest in addiction services and reentry for former inmates, invest in fatherhood programs, and find ways for the faith communities across the state to work with government to partner in helping to establish a strong support system for families with high trauma and ACE Scores.”
Boren said she wants to see improvements in services, including subsidies for childcare for low-income parents, high-quality public schools in the neighborhoods where children live, parenting support programs like Parents as Teachers, affordable and safe housing, access to birth control, access to affordable health care and mental health services, and help with respite care for parents of children with disabilities or severe health needs.
“These kinds of services have not been fully funded over the years, and according to the Annie E Casey Foundation have kept our state ranked in the bottom 10 for child wellbeing in the areas of Family and Community, Health and Education,” Boren said.
Garvin said in order to support children, it is essential for the legislature to support families.
“We will never break generational welfare, generational trauma, and generational incarceration until we make substantial changes in policy that keep people from being productive members of society,” Garvin said.
Boren said Oklahoma ranks sixth highest in death of teens due to suicide, and that schools and parents are scrambling to keep kids safe at school and find mental health services for kids in need.
“The wait lists for mental health support are long and prioritize the most severe needs and fail to prevent mental health crises,” she said.
Garvin wants to support localized initiatives that help parents to learn how to help themselves.
“That said, we need to ensure we are teaching people how to fish, rather than just feeding them with handouts,” Garvin said. “We have to teach people to be self-sufficient so that they learn how to be independent without governmental resources getting them through life, or we will never break these cycles.”
Boren wants to see improvements in schools, including depoliticized curriculums that address sex.
“Oklahoma continues to have one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections," she said. "Teens have very little access to primary health care, birth control or programs to support teens in their desire to protect themselves from unwelcome and unprotected sex.
“It is very likely that a high percentage of teenage girls in Oklahoma will graduate from high school without knowing factual based information about reproduction and confidence to set healthy boundaries with their boyfriends.”
