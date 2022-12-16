The Frontier recently reported Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has vowed to expand private school choice by implementing a school voucher plan, and local, state lawmakers community members chimed in.
The State Department of Education indicated that such a program would cost more than $167 million if 5% of economically disadvantaged students participated.
Proponents of such a bill argue that even though it would not pay the full amount for students to attend private school, the subsidy would allow greater access to quality education for many students in Oklahoma.
Opponents say that such a program would likely take away resources from public education, which they say s underfunded, and that students in rural districts who do not have access to private schools would not be able to participate in the program, even though their taxes would help to flip the bill.
“Voucher schemes remove money off-the-top of Oklahoma's public schools budget, said incoming state Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman. "Take merely the 37,000 students currently enrolled in private K-12 schools, give them an average of $7,000 each, and we've removed $259,000,000 from public schools across the state."
He said that in voucher bills, there are no price controls.
“A private school that currently charges $7,000 per year could simply raise tuition to $10,000, putting private school out of reach for the ‘zip-coded’ students for whom voucher supporters claim to advocate,” said Deck.
He also said that private schools can turn away students with special needs if they perceive that admitting them would raise their prices.
“Public schools were built to serve the working class. Vouchers are a redistribution of wealth, taking public dollars from working class schools and giving it to private schools – some with endowments larger than regional state universities,” said Deck.
State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said that she would not support vouchers until the needs of public schools are met.
“There are studies that show vouchers can be detrimental to public school funding and there are other studies to the contrary, said Garvin. "Last time I received data, Oklahoma spends more on private school vouchers – Nicole Henry Scholarship – than any other state touching Oklahoma’s borders."
The scholarship provides state money to children who are served under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
“That said, I believe we need to talk about the kids who are in public schools and ensure we are funding those kids who don’t necessarily have a choice when it comes to their education, due to the lack of access in their city or county,” said Garvin.
She said that the issue is complex, especially because many private schools would not accept vouchers if they are attached to oversight.
“In order for me to support a bill like this, I would first want to first make per pupil investments to ensure our public schools are successful. Any additional funding, I would support, but only if our public schools in the state are thriving,” said Garvin.
The Cleveland County Democratic Party and the Cleveland County Republican Party were reached for comment by email, and a response was not returned.
In a Norman Transcript Facebook Forum, locals were asked what they thought about a potential bill that would offer state money for school vouchers. Most that responded did not want to see a voucher program in Oklahoma, but a few did, including Karen Maples.
“Government schools have failed our kids. If they were great, people wouldn't have to look for an alternative," Maples said. "Kids in private school have parents that pay taxes, too. Each kid's money should go with them. Maybe public schools are afraid of competition?"
Mandy Rosenow said that the state should be investing more money in public schools.
“The state is a hostile work environment for teachers," she said. "There are some very tangible causes for the state of education with some equally obvious fixes. But that would involve the dirty ‘i’ word, investment."
Kathryn Morris-Scott is pessimistic that vouchers would improve student outcomes across the state, especially for kids with individualized education plans and 504 plans, which both intended for students with disabilities.
“Private schools – even with vouchers – don’t have to take any child they don’t want to, including children with IEPs and 504s. Yes, some public schools are struggling, but that’s because we keep diverting money, and scapegoating teachers," Morris-Scott said. "Public schools are for every child and need to be fully funded, with extra funding going to those districts and schools most in need. Additionally, research doesn’t generally support vouchers for academic gain."
