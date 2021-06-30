Ongoing construction on Porter Avenue will not stretch on forever, the city’s public works director says.
The rehabilitation of streets, sidewalks, stop lights and more is part of a 2019 bond project and federal funds. The first phase should be complete by October and the second by next summer, Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary said.
Phase I will be paid with bond dollars for $2.65 million, while Phase II will be funded by an 80/20 matching federal grant for $2.8 million.
“The first is the Porter-Acres intersection, which is what you're seeing now,” O'Leary said. “We're widening it to five lanes – the intersection – but what you can see is the beginning of sidewalks and green space and other features. That's what the Porter streetscape will do, which starts at Robinson on the north end and goes to Alameda on the south. It's a mile-long corridor and it's really all about streetscape.”
It's also about accessibility.
“We are trying to fix all those infrastructures along the edges – sidewalks, primarily, is a big part of that,” he said. “They don't (currently) meet ADA (American Disabilities Act) requirements. So if you're traveling in a wheelchair, you can't travel through the intersection. A lot of this is about accessibility to disabled (residents) and seniors.”
The timeline follows a similar one to the proposed Senior Wellness Project, which will be located at N. Findlay Avenue and E. Rich Street in the Norman Regional Porter Campus area. There, seniors and those seeking mental health and medical care will find easier access by sidewalk or bus.
Aesthetics are an important part of the project, as the city hopes to see urban renewal efforts taken up by business owners.
“I tell people to look at Main Street,” O'Leary said. “Just look how nice Main Street looks, and that's what we're trying to create on Porter – to make it more beautiful, to make it more accessible. Less of the old industrial looking buildings and parking on the curb.
“The theory is that it's an urban renewal process by improving the corridor. Those businesses that have been dilapidated over the years will either upgrade their existing buildings or build new buildings and turn that (area) into something that maintains the beautiful architecture and vision of the Porter corridor.”
Initially the project was going to be paid for entirely with bond funds; O'Leary, however, was able to qualify for an 80% federal fund match through the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG). Bond funds still play a role in matching grants.
“When we compete for these (grants), we're doing it with bond funds,” O' Leary said. “We really need bond issues about every five years — that way we have the funds to go and apply for the federal funds.”
The downside to the ACOG application process is that it can take time to qualify for the funds. Porter experienced a one-year delay, O'Leary said, but the federal match for the project is $2.8 million of the total cost.
