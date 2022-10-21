The city’s plans to use $1.2 million from an upcoming sale of city-owned land to cover a shortfall in the Senior Wellness Center have stalled.
And with the county backing out of the deal, it may soon be purchased by a buyer in the private sector, members of the council-led Finance Committee learned Thursday.
The center is under construction and is a quality of life project funded in part by the voter approved Norman Forward Sales Tax fund, a half-cent special sales tax.
In a land swap with the Norman Regional Health Authority, the city acquired 718 N. Porter Ave.
At one time, the council discussed using it as a homeless resource facility and sobering center but later decided to sell it to the county for health clinic space, City Manager Darrel Pyle reported to the council last March.
At the time, Pyle said the dollars would be discretionary for the council to use.
In April, the council agreed to use the proceeds of that sale to cover the shortfall for the project.
The center was budgeted at $12.4 million, with $7.6 million from the Norman Forward fund and an added $4.8 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funds to cover a shortfall.
Staff told the council in April that rising construction prices attributed to the supply chain failures after the COVD-19 pandemic and inflation brings the project short once again at $1.6 million.
The spike comes after staff “value engineered” cuts to soft costs in 2021 when it faced an initial shortfall due to the rising construction materials spike.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said at the time, costs were up 20%.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said Thursday that construction costs were coming down from highs experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re starting to level off,” Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen added.
Francisco said the $1.2 million could be taken from the general fund until the property sells.
Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman speculated it would not take long for it to move off the market, as the area is improving.
“I would guess that even if the county doesn’t end up buying into this, especially after the Porter streetscape project is finished, this piece of property would be valuable to somebody who might want it,” Holman said.
County backs off
Cleveland County Commissioner Chairman Rod Cleveland said the deal is dead in the water after no public discussion to purchase 718 N. Porter emerged before the board.
While the possible purchase has appeared on the county’s potential expenditures using American Rescue Plan Act money, Cleveland said he was disinclined to purchase it with those funds, nor complete the purchase on behalf of the county health department without more input from the department.
Cleveland said he has had no discussions with the health department expressing interest in the property.
“If there truly is a need by the health department, then we truly need to be exploring all opportunities and other buildings or build to suite on health department property,” Cleveland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.