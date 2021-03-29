Wyandotte Way will be closed to through traffic between East Rock Creek Road and Hunting Horse Trail from 10 a.m. Monday, March 29 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 for sewer line replacement work.
Traffic will be detoured to 9th Avenue NE or Hunting Horse Trail.
Horseshoe Construction is replacing existing sewer lines in the areas generally north of East Rock Creek Road and between North Porter Avenue and 12th Avenue NE. This project will install new 8 and 12-inch sewer lines to replace the existing lines.
Questions or comments may be directed to utilities engineer Nathan Madenwald at 405.366.5426 or Nathan.Madenwald@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.