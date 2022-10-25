Norman police determined a possible threat of violence Friday related to a Norman North High School assembly was not credible.
NPD school resource officers determined the threat wasn't credible "within minutes" and identified the juveniles who made them. They have charges pending against them in Cleveland County District Court, according to a Tuesday news release.
“We want our community to know that we take any threat to the safety of our schools very seriously. This behavior will not be tolerated," NPD Chief Kevin Foster said.
NPS has had two possible threats of violence and a student found with a weapon in their backpack since the start of the school year.
