A proposed charter change pushed forward by the Norman City Council during the June 16 meeting is on hold while other matters advanced during the Tuesday night meeting.
The council agreed with Mayor Breea Clark to put off calling for a city auditor as a charter amendment until the Charter Review Commission finalizes its recommendations on all amendments. Charter amendments can only be made by voter approval.
“In the interest of consolidating proposed charter changes on one ballot, which will save the city money in the long run, I would like to postpone this item until Oct. 27, 2020. That date is selected because it is the last time we will be able to move it back for a January ballot,” Clark said. The council approved the motion to postpone unanimously.
With the support of council, Clark had removed $235,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget to pay for a city auditor department on June 16. That meeting coincided with protests against racial disparity and police violence following the in custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Police matters were again the subject of deliberation for the council as the council declined to allow the NPD to use $7,000 from the state’s seizure account to pay for cell phone use. Clark voted to use the funds.
Ward 2 David Perry asked how the NPD would pay for the item.
“More than likely it, will come from the police department general fund budget,” City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said.
NPD Chief Kevin Foster said funds have been used for cell phones, but “primarily large trainings that we send people to for 11-week trainings.” He declined to provide comment to The Transcript following the meeting about the council’s actions.
In other matters, the council approved Clark’s selection committee to replace Ward 5 Sereta Wilson, but not without concern from a resident. Wilson resigned July 23.
A resident spoke out in opposition to the committee, saying two members did not live in Ward 5.
“Explain how two people are listed on the selection committee for Ward 5 were not even residents of the city of Norman — one of Noble and one of Newalla as stated on tax records,” the resident’s email read.
City Clerk Brenda Hall said she verified that all members of the committee were from Ward 5.
“While they may have a mailing address of Noble or Newalla, they are still within our city limits,” Hall said. “It’s not uncommon to have a mailing address in Noble or Newalla and still fall within our city limits. Just to clarify, they are all Ward 5 citizens.”
The selection committee members include Caroline Dulworth, Celia Morris Monroe, Aysha Prather, Michael Ridgeway and Bobby Stevens.
Tuesday night was Wilson’s last council meeting. She told the council that it was a financial decision due to the pandemic that led her and her husband to sell their Ward 5 home and not politics. Wilson, along with Ward 1 Kate Bierman, Ward 3 Alison Petrone, Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Mayor Clark are the subject of a recall petition which began July 10.
“I haven’t had a paycheck necessarily since April,” Wilson said. “My house hasn’t had a house payment since then, so we’re moving into this (Ward 4) house so this is not me pulling a political stunt. This is real life. I’m human and all these people sitting on this council are humans that have all the same things that the rest of the city is going through —we also are going through this.”
Wilson thanked each of her fellow council members for their support and received a commendation from the council.
“It has been an honor to work with you,” Clark said. “I have learned so much from you, and I think you’ve made this council better and you’ve done a hell of a job representing Ward 5. I’ve never seen a councilor be more consistent in resident outreach in the way that you have been. You’ve really set the bar high for whoever will have the honor and challenge to fill your shoes.”
Mindy Ragan Wood | 405-416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.