Homeowner Todd Perkins hates nice, sunny days.
“The best days are rainy, cold days,” Perkins said.
“That’s when they hunker down,” he said of the homeless folks who hang around his neighborhood.
Dreary days are the only days when the motorcycle rider can let down his guard at his home near Food & Shelter homeless services, he said.
His property is equipped with an army of cameras and Perkins guards his front porch as needed. He jokes, “Luckily, I look mean. But I’m a nice guy.”
When Perkins’ wife arrives home in the dark, she sits in the car until it looks safe. Then she makes a run for it.
He and his wife moved into their neat little house many years before the homeless complex opened at 201 Reed Ave.
“We get panhandled on our own porch,” said Perkins. “If we say, ‘No,’ or ‘Get off my property,’ it’s, ‘I’m going to kill you, you so and so,’ Expletive, expletive.”
Perkins said the homeless who do not live on campus will camp in neighborhood streets as they wait for the kitchen to open.
“They live in their cars and you’ll see them dumping their waste outside their windows,” he said.
Trash, fires, fights and the Dumpster door slamming at all hours add to the ambiance, he said. They’ve built shanties in the alley and, he said, they’ll move on, leaving behind waste. Property owners have to clean it up.
They’ve shouted rude comments to a neighbor’s daughter who dared wash her car in their own yard. When an elderly woman hobbled outside with her cane to run off trespassers, Perkins said they yelled, threw a rock and chased her back inside.
“It’s a powder keg,” said Perkins. “It really is.”
But the executive director who runs the nonprofit complex, April Doshier, seemed surprised to hear the complaints.
“I just haven’t had any reports of that. I haven’t been told that’s existing,” Doshier said.
Hugh and Sharon Brown bought a house around the corner from the complex and began investing time and money to turn it into a home. The couple had no idea the little Food & Shelter village would open in 2017, offering a kitchen and 32 small cottages for the homeless.
“We petitioned against it,” said Sharon Brown. “The entire neighborhood did.”
The Perkins and Brown families hope to eventually move on. But they feel stuck. Though the families say they feel for the homeless, they worry no one will want to buy a home so close to homeless services.
“It’s changed the whole value of our home,” Sharon Brown said.
Decriminalizing homelessnessLisa Krieg, the city’s Community Development Block Grant coordinator, said she understands the contention.
“I acknowledge that there are conflicts,” said Krieg.
The total number of homeless people in Norman is 213. That’s up from 197 in 2022 and down from 347 four years ago, according to a recent point in time count.
“What we are seeing is a much more visible presence of homelessness in Norman,” Krieg said.
Rather than a few homeless people together, Norman residents are noticing three, five, 10 or 20 homeless banding together. These bands make the population more visible, she said.
“The city is working really hard not to criminalize homelessness,” said Krieg. “But you have to understand that, as much as the people experiencing homelessness have rights of their own, property owners and businesses have rights, also. That’s where the conflict comes in.
Enforcement or more fundingCouncilor Austin Ball, Ward 1, sparked debate on the issue at a March city council meeting as he called for a crackdown on trespassing and public camping. He advanced the debate further with an April 14 Facebook post.
“We can start by getting those with no desire to seek treatment off our streets and out of our parks,” he said.
Ball said police, the city attorney and judges need the tools to hold people accountable.
He said the laws are already on the books.
“But because it’s someone with drug problems or a serious mental illness who just happens to be homeless,” he said, “we turn a blind eye.”
Dosier told The Transcript she believes the community has the will to invest in homelessness from a “moral and compassionate” standpoint, rather than a punitive one.
“If these folks had the money or resources or housing vouchers or programs that could get them inside, they’d be there,” Doshier said.
Busing? ‘No evidence’“Stop busing them in,” said Norman resident Sam Bayouth.
He said more homeless people from beyond Norman just overtax police, firefighters and hospitals.
“And you’re not bringing in the best of the best. They need to stop that. Take care of the people that are homeless from Norman, first,” said Bayouth.
Norman Police Department does not track or register data based on individuals’ homelessness, according to public information officer Sarah Schettler.
“It is not uncommon,” she added, “for officers to contact an unhoused individual from outside of Norman.”
Perkins said buses and vans loaded with homeless people pull up frequently at Food & Shelter.
Other residents report seeing busloads of people who appear to be homeless.
But Doshier indicates busing people in is not an issue.
“There is no evidence that people are flooding to Norman, Oklahoma to be homeless,” said Doshier.
Though the city’s working on homelessness, Matthew Peacock, Ward 8 city councilor, said the issue is complex and emotional, fueled by funding issues and strong viewpoints.
“We’ve got to have community buy-in,” Peacock said. “Unfortunately, every time we talk about spending on homelessness, we get a lot of people who say, ‘Don’t spend my tax dollars on these people.’”
But the competing interests are cranking right along. While several groups are working to address homelessness, residents demand answers … soon.
“It’s not our dirty, little secret any more,” said Sharon Brown.
