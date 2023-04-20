Powerful storms with tornadoes and hail rolled into Norman and surrounding communities Wednesday night, causing widespread damage, downed power lines and outages across Cleveland County.
Authorities in McClain County reported Thursday morning that three people died after a tornado touched down in the small town of Cole, about 17 miles southeast of Norman.
In Cleveland County, some homes were damaged, while debris and power lines littered the landscape, officials said.
"I have not seen or heard any reports of private property damage in our district," Commissioner Rod Cleveland, who represents District 1, told The Transcript late Thursday morning.
"We didn't have any power lines down in the northeast part of the county, but my district (equipment) barn did have roof damage and we had several semi trucks and pickup trucks with hail damage," Cleveland said.
In Norman, Emergency Management Coordinator David Grizzle said damage was light compared to other communities like Cole.
The storm hit south of State Highway 9 between Etowah and Maguire roads, but Grizzle told The Transcript he’s still waiting for damage reports as assessments continued Thursday.
“There’s power poles down, some houses hit by lightening resulting in fire and things like that,” he said. “Cole was hit hard, they’re talking 50 to 100 homes and (three) deaths there.”
Grizzle he knew there was significant damage in Goldsby, but had yet to visit the community.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reported no serious injuries related to the weather.
"We initially had two missing people, but those individuals have been found," the office reported on its Facebook page.
Deputies, meanwhile, responded to "several citizens trapped in storm cellars."
All have been accounted for, the office reported.
The highest impacted areas, according to the sheriff's office, included 120th to 180th streets, from Cedar Lane Road to Etowah Road.
""Those areas saw downed power lines, uprooted trees, and damaged homes," the sheriff's office reported.
The National Weather Center in Norman reported eight tornado tracks in the region, including four in Cleveland County.
"We currently have survey crews out assessing those," meteorologist Forrest Mitchell told The Transcript on Thursday morning. "But there's a possibility there may have been more than the eight."
Mitchell said one of the tornado tracks started in northeast Moore and continued toward Tinker Air Force Base.
Two additional tracks were reported in Etewa, east of Noble. Mitchell said there is evidence the first tornado "lifted."
"And then another (tornado) touched down a little northeast of where the first one ended, and that one came very close to the Pink area," he said.
A fourth tornado track started in northeast Pottawatomie County "but actually traversed back to the northwest and reentered the extreme northeast portions of Cleveland County," Mitchell said.
"Crews are out in the field at this time doing an appraisal assessment and we'll get more detailed information after they have gathered their data and it's been reviewed," he said.
The Red Cross has opened shelters for people affected by tornadoes, including Noble High School, 4601 E Etowah Road; and Washington High School Gym, 101 E Kerby Ave.
"Red Cross shelters are open to everyone in need," a spokesperson said in a news release.
Locations can also be found in the organization's Emergency app and at redcross.org under the "Get Help" tab.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported Thursday morning that all lanes of east and westbound state Highway 74B are closed between Pennsylvania and Western avenues near Cole because of downed power lines.
OG&E personnel worked overnight as strong winds and an estimated eight tornadoes moved through Oklahoma, according to a news release.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, approximately 17,200 Oklahoma customers, including 1,178 in Cleveland County, were without service, primarily due to hail and high winds that damaged power lines and equipment, according to information from the energy provider.
"Crews will work nonstop to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to customers who can receive power, a spokesperson said.
This is a developing story.
