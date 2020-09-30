A group of local parents have launched two fundraisers in an effort to better equip teachers and classrooms with PPE.
The Norman Community Advocacy Team is composed of volunteer parents who rallied around their concern for the Norman Public School’s plan for traditional students to return to the classroom in the coming weeks. The “We Are Norman” group, another local advocacy group, created a fundraising movement with NCAT to help both teachers and students stay safe when in-person classes resume.
“We are a broad coalition of parents, teachers and community members who all understand the severity of this,” said Helen Grant, a volunteer for NCAT. “This is not a hoax and there are going to be many families affected by this choice to bring students back.”
Grant said NPS has not openly communicated and she is being told that teachers are struggling for school supplies. In response, NCAT and We Are Norman started a PPE and cleaning supply drive, as well as a “Safe Schools” GoFundMe for larger purchases like sneeze-guards and portable air purifiers.
“In order to stem the tide from COVID-19, making sure the teachers have these supplies they are asking for is critical especially since the HVAC systems have not been upgraded and there are no sneeze guards or barriers,” Grant said.
Pixie Quigley, founder of NCAT, said teachers are informing them of a decreasing supply and availability of disposable masks, clorox wipes and Lysol spray. One teacher told Quigley that the cleaning solution she was provided by the school is so toxic that she can’t use it in between classes.
“Teachers are crying out for help and needing supplies that should be accessible from the district with the CARES act funding they were given, but it isn’t,” Quigley said.
Quigley said the group sent out a questionnaire to teachers asking what supplies they need and the school they teach at. Within the first day they received 88 responses.
“With air purifiers and desk shields, we are starting with the people who have let us know first and from that, we will assist highest risk teachers and then special education rooms where the teachers have to be in closer proximity,” Quigley said.
Quigley was told the HVAC systems in Norman schools were supposed to be upgraded to minimize the chance of the virus being spread through air circulation, but that has yet to take place.
“Half of the GoFundMe is for portable air purifiers which won’t do much because they only cover a certain amount of square feet, so we are just going to focus on teacher health, making sure that the kids have enough masks and everything stays as clean as possible,” Quigley said. “We will move forward from there with as much money as we can raise for student desk barriers.”
Those who wish to donate to the Safe Schools GoFundMe campaign, which as of Sept. 30 has raised over $1,100, can visit bit.ly/helpnpsteachers. Donations to the PPE supply drive can be made through CashApp at $NPSPPESOS or Venmo @NPSPPESOS.
Supplies can be dropped off at Commonspace Game Cafe from 4 to 9 p.m. and STASH from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week.
NPS teachers who would like to request supplies can visit the We Are Norman Facebook page.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
