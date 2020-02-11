UPDATE 7:35 p.m.: Results for Cleveland County elections have started coming in as precincts begin to report.
This story will be updated as results continue to come in.
Ward 2: With two of eight precincts completely reporting and 433 total votes in Ward 2, David Perry leads with 269 votes. Andrew Tiffany has received 92 votes, and Matthew Salcido has 72.
Ward 4: With four of eight precincts completely reporting and 386 total votes in Ward 4, Lee Hall leads with 334 total votes. Gale Hobson has received 52 votes.
Ward 6: With four of six precincts reporting and 825 total votes in Ward 6, Bill Scanlon leads with 312 votes. Elizabeth Foreman has received 277 votes, and Doug Kalicki has 236.
UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: Absentee and early voting totals are in for Tuesday's Norman City Council elections after polls closed at 7 p.m.
This story will continue to be updated as results come in.
Ward 2: 121 total absentee and early votes were cast in the Ward 2 election, with 80 going to David Perry, 27 to Andrew Tiffany and 14 to Matthew Salcido.
Ward 4: Voters cast 83 absentee and early votes in the Ward 4 race, with 66 votes for incumbent Lee Hall and 17 for candidate Gale Hobson.
Ward 6: Voters cast 211 absentee and early votes in Ward 6, with 94 votes for incumbent Bill Scanlon, 74 votes for Elizabeth Foreman and 43 votes for Doug Kalicki.
Cleveland County voters have until 7 p.m. today to decide on three new Norman city council members, along with several other local elected positions.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Cleveland County, and will close at 7 p.m. You can find your polling place here.
Election outcomes will continue to be updated here as results come in throughout the evening. Until then, read on to find out what contested seats are up in today's election.
Norman:
- Norman City Council Ward 2: Candidates include barista Matthew Salcido, retired public school educator David Perry and minister Andrew Tiffany. Incumbent Joe Carter is not seeking re-election.
- Norman City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Lee Hall faces Norman psychologist Gale Hobson. Hall has been serving an unexpired term left by outgoing Councilman Bill Hickman since September.
- Norman City Council Ward 6: Incumbent Bill Scanlon is facing candidates Elizabeth Foreman and Doug Kalicki. Scanlon has filled Mayor Breea Clark's unexpired term since Clark's July 2019 swearing-in.
- Robin Hill Public School Board of Education: Norman voters in the Robin Hill school district will chose between Danelia Smallwood, Rachel E. Miller and Jesse Wells to fill the unexpired Office No. 2 seat.
Moore:
- Moore Public Schools Board of Education: Candidates Jenny Statler, Amanda Jeffers and Brian Morton are vying for the Office No. 5 seat in the Moore school district. Incumbent Karen Shuey is not seeking re-election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.