OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education has released preliminary state test results through a secure online portal. The Parent/Student Portal gives access to individual scores for the Oklahoma School Testing Program.
Students across the state took part in the OSTP this past spring. Results for students in Grades 3-8 will be available on the portal. However, if students took the assessment on paper or outside the early testing window, their scores are not available yet.
To log in to the Parent/Student Portal, families must have their student’s unique 10-digit State Testing Number, or STN, which is available through their school or on previous OSTP paper parent reports.
All portal accounts have been reset for the spring, which means families will need to register even if they’ve logged on before. The portal is accessible in English or Spanish.
If you need your student’s STN or have other questions about the Parent/Student Portal, contact your student’s school.
The following resources are available:
• Parent/Student Portal: okparentportal.emetric.net
• Parent/Student Portal User Guide
• Parent/Student Portal Resource Guide
• Accessing Spanish Reports from the Parent Portal
Oklahoma’s state assessments include only federally required tests plus U.S. history for high school juniors.
The state administers math and English language arts tests for Grades 3-8 and science for Grades 5 and 8. As juniors, students also take the SAT or ACT through local schools.