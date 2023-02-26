With the results of the Feb. 14 election certified by the Cleveland County Board of Elections, school board candidates Annette Price and Kathleen Kennedy can set their sights on the April 4 runoff election for Office No. 3.
Price picked up 42% of the vote while Kennedy received 28%. Price didn't get the 50% plus one vote she needed to avoid a runoff. More than 25% of voters cast ballots for two other candidates.
The winner will replace NPS Board President Cindy Nashert, who did not seek reelection.
Price, educator, business owner, and public relations and outreach coordinator at the University of Oklahoma, expressed gratitude for the community who came out to the polls and supported her.
“My diverse experience in education, including my years as a classroom teacher and PTA leader, allows me to see issues from the lens of a parent, an educator and from the state policy level,” Price said. “Voters appreciate that I can see how district decisions can impact families from different backgrounds. They understand I can help lead a district that works for all kids.”
Kennedy, a public relations professional who advocates for public education, also expressed her gratitude to voters for supporting her, and said she isn’t going to change her campaigning approach. She said she believes locals voted for her because of her commitment to public education.
“My strengths include my 23 years of continuous commitment to promoting public education, as evidenced by passing $1 billion in bond issues for school districts across Oklahoma,” Kennedy said. “In addition, my strengths include my work as a student and a coach in a worldwide transformational leadership program, my solid knowledge of policy and procedure, my ability to work with school attorneys, and my understanding of the value of transparency.”
Both candidates supported the nearly $354 million bond issue, which passed earlier this month, and both are calling for transparency when it comes to how the district spends tax dollars on school initiatives.
“As we move forward with a broad array of bold initiatives, it's more important than ever that we ensure that the $354 million in bond funding is spent appropriately,” Price said. “Our school bonds are typically for five years, but with this being a 10-year bond, the district must remain financially nimble to respond to challenges as they arise over the next decade. Transparency and strict financial oversight are key.”
Kennedy said she commits to serving as a “calm voice” amid partisan bickering.
“The constituents I have visited agree with me; they are tired of the arguing from the far right and left,” she said. “They want someone who represents the majority and is willing to do the work and collaborate to find workable solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.”
When asked by The Transcript which issues concern constituents in Norman, Price said they are worried about the teacher shortage crisis.
“I've heard from Norman parents whose children are on their fourth teacher so far this school year due to unprecedented turnover,” she said. “To compete regionally, our teachers must receive pay raises from the legislature. But that is not enough. Teachers deserve respect and support from their district.”
To improve educational outcomes, Price recommends connecting with Norman families, especially those who live in rural parts of the city.
“We must prioritize all students, families and teachers,” she said.
Kennedy said she is a joyful, loving and committed leader who will courageously, authentically support public education and families, and she will bring together folks who may not always agree with each other.
“This race is nonpartisan, and it is ironic how many people want to look at the far right and left issues instead of looking at the person who is most likely to pull people together instead of apart,” she said. “It is okay that we all don't have to agree, but we must work together to find a shared purpose to make a positive difference for every child in Norman; they are all counting on us and deserve nothing less.”
Voters will decide who will represent Office 3 for the school board on April 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting is March 30 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
