Annette Price jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday’s school board runoff election and never looked back, easily defeating Kathleen Kennedy to secure the Office No. 3 position.
With all 17 precincts reporting, Price received 1,201 votes (63.82%) to 681 votes (36.18%) for Kennedy.
Price, a Norman Public Schools parent and local business owner, will begin serving a five-year term Monday night, when she is sworn in at the district’s next board meeting.
“It has been an honor to meet so many of my neighbors in northeast Norman and to learn what is important to them about our schools,” she said. “Transparency, family engagement and accelerated learning are ideals we all share.
“I look forward to taking their priorities with me to the school board and using that voice to put kids first.”
Despite losing, Kennedy, a public relations professional, said she will remain committed to serving the Norman community.
“When you run for something you believe in you, don’t really ever lose,” she said. “I am proud of how I ran my campaign. It was different, fresh, and uniquely me, and it represented so many people who want to see collaboration instead of a one-size fits all approach.
“Tomorrow the sun will rise, and I will not give up on promoting the value of public education. It is critical to stay involved; our children are counting on us.”
Price is the outreach coordinator for the National Weather Center at the University of Oklahoma, where she develops meteorology curriculum for students from grades pre-K to 12.
She also owns Speeding Bullet Comics on North Porter Avenue.
Previously, she worked as a pre-K educator at Wilson Elementary, a middle school teacher in Oklahoma City and an instructor at Moore Norman Technology Center.
“Congratulations to Annette on her election to the Norman Board of Education,” said Nick Migliorino, Norman Public Schools superintendent. “Our board members are dedicated individuals who do so much for Norman Public Schools, and I know Annette will represent Office 3 well. I look forward to working with her.”
Price will replace Cindy Nashert, a local businesswoman who served for two terms and was most recently board president. Nashert announced in the fall she would not seek reelection.
