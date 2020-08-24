The Pride of Oklahoma is suspending all activities and practices after a member tested positive for COVID-19, the band’s director said Monday.
Pride Director Brian Britt said administrators don’t yet know how many Pride members have been exposed to the positive student, but for now, the safest course of action is to put a hold on Pride gatherings until members can go through contact tracing and testing procedures.
Britt said the positive student got tested Saturday and received her positive result Sunday evening. The OU Daily first reported the positive test Monday afternoon.
While The Pride was originally scheduled to rehearse Monday evening, Britt said the band did not hold any practices or gatherings between the time the student received her positive result and the time administrators made the call to suspend activities.
Britt said The Pride is ready “to wait for however long” may be necessary to return to activities.
The university officially began its fall semester Monday, bringing many students back to in-person classes. OU reported one positive case on campus late last week.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
