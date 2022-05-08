Norman Pride weekend wrapped up three days of celebrating and connecting LGBTQ+ Oklahomans with a Sunday parade down Main Street.
The event marked the first Norman Pride weekend in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norman Pride Treasurer Daryl Callaway said after planning 2020 and 2021 Pride activities and watching them fall through, this weekend’s event was even more surreal.
“There had been a lot of pent-up energy and just wanting to get out there and have Pride and just celebrate,” Callaway said. “We’ve been waiting for this for three years because of COVID-19, and fortunately we are seeing a comeback. It’s been a great turnout.”
The weekend kicked off with a party on Main Street and a Saturday Pride Festival in Andrews Park, a first-time location for the festival.
“There were about 140 vendors that we had out there, and it was amazing,” Callaway said. “All of the vendors I talked to talked about how much they love Andrews Park, and working with the city, especially the Parks and Rec Department, has been phenomenal. They’ve been a lot of help.”
Along with bringing back festivals, parades and parties, Pride also brings the chance to raise awareness in the community and bridge the gaps between neighbors.
“The biggest thing is probably people being able to take pride in themselves and celebrate the rich diversity we have in Norman.” Callaway said. “The other thing is also building community and build relationships. It’s very important.”
Norman PFLAG President Mike Robertson echoed Callaway’s sentiment, noting Pride is especially important in today’s political environment.
“We are seeing a lot of negative legislation right know in many states, including Oklahoma, so I think this comes at a perfect time to show there is an overwhelming amount of support for everyone,” Robertson said.
Megan Straughan of Norman Youth Safety Haven said the parade and other events are the perfect opportunity to get LGBTQ+ youth out to see the community support.
“Norman has become a town with a lot of division and hatred thrown at the marginalized community, including the LGBTQ community,” Straughan said, “and after a really long time of that division, I think it is meaningful of us all to come together to support each other.”
Pride organizers want that creation and recognition of community to be a key takeaway from the event.
“I think part of community building is having those support networks,” Callaway said, “but also having those networks where you can come together and say, ‘we want to advocate for our community,’ and Pride allows that to happen.”