Norman and Cleveland County election results will be updated as they come in throughout Tuesday evening.
City of Norman Councilmember Ward 6
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state election board show that Elizabeth Foreman has taken the seat, capturing 52.51% of the vote. Incumbent Bill Scanlon captured 47.15% of the vote.
Norman Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5
With all precincts reporting, incumbent Linda Sexton took 71.3% of the vote over candidate Ian Moore's 28.7%.
Moore Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5
With all precincts reporting, Amanda Jeffers took 48.62% of the vote and Jenny Statler had 51.38%.
Cleveland County Sheriff
With all precincts reporting, Chris Amason led the Republican primary for sheriff with 45.49% of the vote. Rick Adkins took 21.29%, Tim Deal 13.07% and Michael Freeman 20.16%.
The winner of Tuesday's primary (or any subsequent runoff race) will face Kelly Owings in the Nov. 3 general election. Owings is running for sheriff as an independent.
Cleveland County Clerk
With all precincts reporting, incumbent Tammy Belinson (R) had 50.18% of the vote and candidate Lisa Meyer (R) had 49.82%.
Cleveland County Court Clerk
With all precincts reporting, incumbent Marilyn Williams (R) took 74.56% of the vote, while candidate Lisa Jorns-Galey (R) had 25.44%.
State Senate District 15
With all precincts reporting, candidate Alex Scott (D) took 60.07% of the vote, while candidate Matthew Hecox (D) had 39.93%.
U.S Representative District 4
The Associated Press called the Republican nomination for incumbent Tom Cole and the Democratic nomination for candidate Mary Brannon. The two will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.
