Norman and Cleveland County election results will be updated as they come in throughout Tuesday evening. 

City of Norman Councilmember Ward 6

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state election board show that Elizabeth Foreman has taken the seat, capturing 52.51% of the vote. Incumbent Bill Scanlon captured 47.15% of the vote. 

Norman Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Linda Sexton took 71.3% of the vote over candidate Ian Moore's 28.7%.

Moore Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5

With all precincts reporting, Amanda Jeffers took 48.62% of the vote and Jenny Statler had 51.38%.

Cleveland County Sheriff

With all precincts reporting, Chris Amason led the Republican primary for sheriff with 45.49% of the vote. Rick Adkins took 21.29%, Tim Deal 13.07% and Michael Freeman 20.16%.

The winner of Tuesday's primary (or any subsequent runoff race) will face Kelly Owings in the Nov. 3 general election. Owings is running for sheriff as an independent.  

Cleveland County Clerk

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Tammy Belinson (R) had 50.18% of the vote and candidate Lisa Meyer (R) had 49.82%.

Cleveland County Court Clerk 

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Marilyn Williams (R) took 74.56% of the vote, while candidate Lisa Jorns-Galey (R) had 25.44%. 

State Senate District 15

With all precincts reporting, candidate Alex Scott (D) took 60.07% of the vote, while candidate Matthew Hecox (D) had 39.93%.

U.S Representative District 4

The Associated Press called the Republican nomination for incumbent Tom Cole and the Democratic nomination for candidate Mary Brannon. The two will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

