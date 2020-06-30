Norman and Cleveland County election results will be updated as they come in throughout Tuesday evening.
City of Norman Councilmember Ward 6
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state election board show that Elizabeth Foreman has taken the seat, capturing 52.51% of the vote. Incumbent Bill Scanlon captured 47.15% of the vote.
Norman Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results show incumbent Linda Sexton won the school board seat with 71.3%. Candidate Ian Moore took 28.7% of the vote.
Moore Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results show that Jenny Statler won the seat with 51.38% of the vote. Candidate Amanda Jeffers took 48.62% of the vote.
Cleveland County Sheriff
With all precincts reporting, Chris Amason led the Republican primary for sheriff with 45.49% of the vote. Rick Adkins took 21.29%, Tim Deal 13.07% and Michael Freeman 20.16%.
Because no candidate captured 50% of the vote, the top two candidates — Amason and Adkins — will face off in the Aug. 25 runoff election.
The winner of the runoff race will face Kelly Owings in the Nov. 3 general election. Owings is running for sheriff as an independent.
Cleveland County Clerk
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results show that incumbent Tammy Belinson (R) won the seat with 50.18% of the vote. Candidate Lisa Meyer (R) had 49.82% of the vote.
Cleveland County Court Clerk
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state election board show incumbent Marilyn Williams (R) won the seat with 74.56% of the vote. Candidate Lisa Jorns-Galey (R) took 25.44% of the vote.
State Senate District 15
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the state election board show that Norman City Council member Alex Scott (D) won the nomination with 60.07% of the vote. Candidate Matthew Hecox (D) had 39.93%.
Scott will face incumbent state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, in the Nov. 3 general election.
U.S Representative District 4
The Associated Press called the Republican nomination for incumbent Tom Cole and the Democratic nomination for candidate Mary Brannon. The two will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.
