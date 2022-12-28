In preparation for New Year’s Day, locals are making resolutions for 2023.
From losing weight to making more money, and trying their hand in the arts, Norman professionals have offered their advice on how to maintain their resolutions throughout the year.
Landon Kennedy is a personal trainer at Downtown Fitness On Lindsey, and every year, he sees an uptick in clients who want to shed a few holiday pounds.
Kennedy said that many struggle to keep up their regimen throughout the year because they set their goals too high.
“The biggest thing is to start out with something small,” he said. “When January hits, many think, ‘I need to completely change my life.’
“This isn’t a great strategy, but by making one new habit at a time, it can be really beneficial.”
As soon as a changed behavior becomes a habit it is time to add on another trained behavior, Kennedy said.
“Being physically strong is a constant uphill battle, but one of the most rewarding things, in my opinion, is having a physically healthy body,” he said.
Kennedy said an important way locals can lose weight and increase health is to figure out a healthy eating regimen that works for them.
“The main driver for weight loss is just moving more and eating correctly,” he said. “When you pair those together, that’s when the magic starts to happen.”
Small changes can include swapping out soda and calorie-laced drinks, taking walks every day, taking the stairs, and using lightweight dumbbells while watching TV.
Greg Heiple, financial adviser at First Allied Securities, said many people in the community are trying to better themselves financially. By taking a few steps, they can increase their peace of mind.
“The one thing in 35 years of practice I’ve preached is to pay your home mortgage off,” Heiple said. “The psychological gain that you get from not having house-related debt is the best bit of mental economic freedom you’ll get.”
Those who have paid off their homes also have greater month-to-month cash flow.
“Without house debt, you can make $40,000 and live a wealthy lifestyle,” he said.
He attributes a culture of financial conservatism as a reason why so many residents have paid off their mortgages — about 20% — as reported last by the Cleveland County Clerk’s Office last month.
It is also important for people to not spend more money than they make, and if they have debt, to pay it off quickly.
“A lot of people spend excessively during Christmas, then they have a financial hangover, which leads to the other advice I have, which is to get a budget, Heiple said. “Whether you use software or a financial adviser, don’t get into debt. Credit cards are financial cancer.”
Norman is home to many locations for locals to try their hand at a new art or craft, such as Firehouse Art Center, Art and More Studio, Oil and Clay Studio, and Main Street Pottery.
Katy Nickell, owner of Main Street Pottery, said that the arts can play an important role in well-being.
“The arts allow you to spend time working on something that’s outside your wheelhouse,” she said. “It takes you out of your head, and it’s very therapeutic.”
Many of Nickell’s students have told her the ceramics studio provides them healing, or “me” time that is necessary for physiological balance.
“I think that it is on level with therapy – in fact, there is a thing called art therapy,” she said. “Art is about being in the now.”
The studio offers wheel throwing, hand building, and other workshops.
Firehouse Art Center holds art classes for children and adults in different fields. Adult classes include painting and drawing, jewelry, glass, and healing studio, which supports people with cognitive, physical and learning disabilities.
