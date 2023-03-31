A decision by University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. to realign the Native Nations Center from the office of provost to president has drawn ire from a professor.
Brian Burkhart, associate professor of philosophy at OU and former director of American Indian Studies for California State University, reacted to the move by posting on his Facebook page.
“Stealing the center from faculty and putting it completely under the plenary power of the President is not designed to enhance Indigenous research and Tribal relations,” his statement read. “It is designed to completely control them from the administrative level.
“Forget academic freedom! Forget faculty governance! Forget non-partisan engagement with Tribes. It’s a disgusting and tragic move for Tribes as well as all faculty and students.”
In a statement, OU said it is implementing a structural change designed to “enhance the scope and impact of the OU Native Nations Center.”
Since its formal establishment in 2015, the Native Nations Center has helped to advance OU’s longstanding excellence in Indigenous teaching and research and has strengthened the university’s collaboration with Tribal Nations,” the statement read.
“To elevate the center’s impact and in partnership with Tribal Nations, the Native Nations Center is transitioning from the Provost’s Office to the Office of the President, within the Office of Tribal Relations.
The center, established in 2015 to serve as a hub for Native American studies and relations, has reportedly been looking for a director.
In a statement, OU named Tana Fitzpatrick, associate vice president of tribal relations, as director pending OU Board of Regents approval.
Fitzpatrick is a member of the Crow Tribe of Montana and a Sioux, Ponca and Chickasaw descendent. The Chickasaw Tribe provided an endowment to OU in 2018 for the center, the statement read.
“Tana has been integral to the university’s efforts to foster meaningful partnerships between OU and our Tribal Nations,” Harroz said. “In her capacity as the Native Nations Center director, she will thoughtfully steward these relationships to an even deeper level, benefiting communities and people worldwide.”
Multiple attempts to reach Burkhart for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
OU Philosophy Professor Stephen Ellis shared Burkhart’s concern.
“My basic issue here is that shifting from a research center, run by an autonomous set of professors, to a political liaison office under the control of an administrator is a huge loss,” Ellis said.
The Transcript asked the president’s office to explain why the directorship was moved from the office of provost.
“Placement within the President’s Office also allows the center to better facilitate Indigenous initiatives, research and support services across all three of OU’s campuses,” a statement read.
The center’s new director joined the university last year, but previously served as the tribal lands and natural resources policy expert for the U.S. Congress in the Congressional Research Service at the Library of Congress, Wednesday’s statement read.
Fitzpatrick also held numerous positions in the federal government, including senior counselor to the assistant secretary-Indian affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, program examiner for the Office of Management and Budget in the Executive Office of the President, and staff attorney for the National Indian Gaming Commission.
Her background “makes her highly qualified,” the statement read.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby revealed his support for the center’s progress in the statement from the university.
“We believe this center is on the path toward making an even greater contribution to Indigenous scholarship and research in Oklahoma and globally, Anoatubby said in the statement. “Its focus on sovereignty, intergovernmental relationships, preservation of cultural knowledge and community engagement helps provide the foundation to build a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”
According to the university, Fitzpatrick “serves as a strategic adviser to the Office of the President on university relationships with Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. In both capacities, Fitzpatrick reports to Sean Burrage, vice president of executive affairs and member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma,” according to a statement.
