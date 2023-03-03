Construction to extend James Garner Avenue from Acres Street to Flood Avenue will begin Monday, according to a city news release.
The first phase of the Norman Forward project will not require lane closures on Flood or Robinson streets.
However, Hayes Street, Mosier Street, Himes Street, and Johnson Street west of the BNSF Railroad will be dead end streets "until further notice," the city reported.
In October 2015, Norman voters approved the $150 million, 15-year Norman Forward Sales Tax Initiative. The program outlined various citywide projects to improve the quality of life for citizens.
The first phase of the project is expected take 15 months to complete.
The current project cost is estimated to reach $7.9 million with $4.8 million to be paid with transportation grants and the remainder with the special sales tax, the city said in the news release.
Several improvement are planned for the construction project, including a new extension of James Garner from north of Acres adjacent to the Norman Municipal Library, north to Robinson; a multilane roundabout intersection between the Flood and James Garner intersection; a new vehicle and pedestrian bridge over Robinson; reconstruction and extension of Legacy Trail; roadway improvements from Johnson and Himes, and decorative lighting and landscaping throughout the project.
As the lowest bidder, Redlands Contracting, LLC was awarded the contract.
