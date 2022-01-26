The Norman City Council moved forward quality-of-life and wellness projects in the city but declined to give a developer more time to make architectural changes after residents opposed the postponement of the project.
The council unanimously approved the preliminary plat for Norman Regional Health System’s planned redevelopment of the Porter Campus during its regular meeting Tuesday night. The land is nearly 30 acres and nine lots.
Included in the plans is the proposed Senior Wellness Center, a behavioral health center, Variety Care facility, open space, an office building, and two mixed use facilities, the staff report reads.
The projects are part of the ongoing plans to redevelop NRHS land and facilities in the Porter campus, 901 N. Porter Ave., where it has operated for more than 70 years.
The senior center and behavioral health center will both be completed sometime between 2023 and 2024. The behavioral health center will offer 48 inpatient beds, according to a presentation to council from NRHS CEO Richie Splitt.
“We are a public trust serving to the benefit of our community, and we’re proud to do that — 76 years in the making, and for the next 76 years as well,” Splitt said.
The first project to emerge under construction will be the senior center, NRHS’ attorney Sean Rieger told the council.
Because the senior center will be a city owned facility and involved a land swap with NRHS, the city was a co-applicant with Norman Regional. The $12.4 million center is funded with the voter approved Norman Forward Sales Tax, of which the council agreed to spend $3.9 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds. The center will be located at the corner of Findlay and Porter.
The facility will feature an indoor heated saltwater pool, full kitchen, classroom kitchen, a multipurpose room and performance stage, wet and dry craft room, indoor walking track and a game and lounge room.
Sooner Traditions
The council declined to postpone a controversial zoning request by Sooner Traditions in a 6-3 vote with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, and Ward 8 Matt Peacock voting to postpone.
Peacock and Ward 7 Stephen Holman had worked with Sooner Traditions attorney Sean Rieger to make design changes to a proposed office and retail business. Rieger said changes included adding apartments to a second floor. The original plan was a one story building, he said.
Sooner Traditions planned to ask the council to approve a simple planned unit development for two lots — one in a zoned residential single family dwelling district, and the other lot in a zoned suburban office commercial district. The lots are on the corner of South Berry Road and Lindsey Avenue.
The property owner has delayed a hearing before council several times over the years since the development was first proposed and then voted down by the Planning Commission, 6-1. It was resubmitted in October to the commission and approved 5-1.
The proposal was postponed during the Jan. 25 meeting due to an error on the meeting agenda. Rieger requested it be delayed until Feb. 22 to give time to discuss the changes with an architect and with Mayor Breea Clark, and to avoid a scheduling conflict with his client.
Residents again turned out Tuesday to demand the council not grant postponement.
Lynn said he could not support postponement because a property owner has the right to decide what happens to the property. He added that if residents wanted to control the property, “buy that property,” as a recourse.
Tortorello said it was in the best interest of transparency to give the applicant more time to discuss changes with residents. Peacock and Holman did not offer comment.
Ward 4 Lee Hall agreed with residents that it should not be postponed — ultimately for six years. Ward 1 Brandi Studley said she and some other councilors were unaware of the proposed changes. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler said she received a lot feedback from constituents for the last nine months and that there had been enough time to reach a decision. Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said property rights do not apply only to the owner, but to the neighbors the property impacts.
After the council declined to grant postponement, Rieger noted the property was zoned “judicially in court” as commercial in the 1970s. He argued his client “worked hard” to meet planning commission expectations regarding the scope and appearance of the property.
“Planning commission is not an easy sell,” he said adding that one member even commented, “I like what I see in this project.”
He also added the proposed development was consistent with the intention of the Lindsey Street project.
“Staff reports, in your words, have said that the intention of the Lindsey Street project ... was created to help spur redevelopment of West Lindsey Street in this general area,” he said. “This was your goal. This was your adopted policy vision to redevelop. Here it is.”
The council took a vote on the proposal following press time.