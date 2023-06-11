Housing developer Peter Petromilli’s plans to build a 52-bedroom apartment building along James Garner Avenue won unanimous approval from the Planning Commission on Thursday.
The item now advances to the City Council for consideration.
The 24,582 square-foot building, to be located on an empty parking lot at 101 W. Symmes St., will offer eight two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments on four floors. According to Petromilli’s zoning application, it will offer open spaces on the building’s north side and include a covered patio in addition to balconies for each unit.
Petromilli told the commission that the first floor is planned for commercial use.
“When we’re at the point where it can sustain it, it can easily be converted,” he said. “The intent is to turn that into commercial as we move forward.”
Petromilli told The Transcript in an email the building will not be for student housing and will be open to general applicants.
The developer asked the commission to approve a zoning change from the Center City Form Based Code (CCFBC) to a planned unit development.
His request asks the commission to approve some exemptions from the (CCFBC), including a change to move the required build line from 9 feet behind the property line to 3 feet; the allowance of a building sign between the fourth floor and the roofline; and to require only the fence along Symmes Street.
Staff discussed concerns with Petromilli about the construction timing, which will coincide with the second phase of construction along James Garner Avenue. Petromilli told staff he would continue to work with the city during construction of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.