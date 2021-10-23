The anticipated changes to Congressional District 4, represented by Tom Cole, aren’t expected to be too drastic, which is just how both constituents and Cole seem to want it.
In compliance with the 2020 Census data, each district is required to have 791,871 residents. To comply, CD-4 — which currently encompasses all of Cleveland County — needs to shed 6,681 voters.
On Nov. 15, the legislature will convene to vote on map proposals from the redistricting committee. Districts will ultimately go to Gov. Kevin Stitt for final approval.
According to Cole, R-Moore, this result can be achieved without overdoing the entire process and drastically changing his district.
In an interview with The Oklahoman in August, Cole said that he doesn’t “think there will be huge changes” made to his district when all is said and done.
Others agree.
Pat McFerron, Cole’s pollster, submitted a map that would have Cole shed all of Tillman and Cotton counties, and extend his district deeper into south Oklahoma City.
McFerron said while they are business partners, he and Cole have not spoken about redistricting; he made this map on his own based on the Census data, with no input from the congressman, he said.
Cole’s district already covers the parts of OKC that sneak into Cleveland County, but this new map will bring him further up into Oklahoma County. McFerron’s map also breaks OKC into three different districts: CD-4, Republican Stephanie Bice’s CD-5 and Republican Frank Lucas’ CD-3.
McFerron said he believes having three people represent OKC is important so the city’s residents can have more of a voice in Congress.
“I think it’s important for our congressional folks to care about both urban and rural areas in the state so they have both bases there,” he said. “So, that’s what this does. This gives us a significant urban and a significant rural footprint to all three of those that touch Central Oklahoma, so you don’t have this urban-rural divide that we see in the legislature when it comes to Congress. You have people that are trying to work together.”
Another piece of McFerron’s proposal has Cole with more of the area around Tinker Air Force Base rather than just having the base itself.
Many of the CD-4 changes in McFerron’s map stem from Lucas’ district being forced to grow the same amount Cole has to shed, McFerron said.
“The loss of population meant that the Lucas seat had to grow, and so that’s really why some of those rural counties (had to change), and that’s not a lot of people, quite frankly, but I think they fit well with Lucas in the west,” he said.
Andy Moore, head of People not Politicians, said he believes CD-4 doesn’t need to change drastically, especially since it only needs to shed a couple thousand residents.
In Moore’s proposal, the biggest changes to CD-4 come from it taking over Pottawatomie and Seminole Counties from Bice’s district. Much like in McFerron’s map Cole would also lose Tillman County to Lucas.
“My goal was to shift things obviously as little as possible,” Moore said. “There were a number of folks at the town hall meetings that the legislature held that expressed a desire to keep Tinker Air Force Base in the CD-4. So we tried to do that, and otherwise we tried to kind of leave it fairly unchanged. We tried to keep the counties whole and not make it any more divided than we absolutely needed to.”
Oklahoma state House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she hopes the politicians ultimately in charge of the redistricting process leave CD-4 as unchanged as possible and don’t get too political with it.
Virgin was very discouraged by many of the redistricting proposals and what they might do to CD-5, but said she hopes in the end it won’t be split between CD-4 and CD-3, and communities of interest will be kept together.
“You don’t have to overdo the changes to CD-4 because there really don’t have to be drastic changes, and so that’s what I’m hoping to see,” she said. “It was pretty disappointing what we saw with some of the proposals on CD-5, essentially splitting up the minority communities and putting them in CD-4, a mostly rural congressional district, and CD-3. So what I’m hoping for with CD-4 is that we keep politics out of it and keep the changes minimal.”