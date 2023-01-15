A local lawmaker has introduced a bill to create a task force charged with scrutinizing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority amid ongoing lawsuits against the agency.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, authored Senate Bill 199, which would examine the functions of OTA’s “policies, procedures, functions, and expenditures” and “any related issues the task force deems appropriate.”
OTA intends to build a new toll road along Indian Hills Road and another in the Lake Thunderbird watershed.
Standridge said it was time to organize a task force because Norman residents face changes to transportation that overburdens their tax obligations.
“If the turnpikes in Cleveland County go forward, citizens will have to pay a toll any direction they want to go in Cleveland County, which concerns me not just for my district but for the state,” Standridge said. “This is not Delaware, and with our taxes, most importantly our property taxes, constantly rising, I do not think it is necessary to begin charging citizens to drive on our roads.”
Standridge pointed to rising costs of housing and transportation that Oklahomans already face as reasons to study what OTA is doing.
“Coming from a humble background, I know challenges of saving to buy a car or a home, and with inflation making car ownership more and more difficult, property taxes quickly becoming equal to a house payment a few years ago — making home ownership a more difficult dream — and now we want to make citizens pay even more tax when they drive on our roads,” Standridge said. “It seems we are going the wrong direction on several fronts.”
If formed, the task force will consist of five members each of the House and Senate as appointed by both the Speaker of the House and Senate Pro Tem.
Amy Cerato, board member of the opposition organization, Pike Off OTA, said she was pleased to hear of the proposed bill.
“We are in favor of any activity that will shed light on the OTA’s questionable operations,” Cerato said. “I have been waiting months to receive information requested through Oklahoma’s Open Record Act. If it takes a legislative task force to wring that information out of them, I’m all for it. It’s time to hold this renegade agency accountable and force them to follow the law.”
Local attorney Stan Ward, who has said he has been in contact with lawmakers for proposed restrictions on OTA’s powers, also said he hopes the task force will study the money closely.
He has been critical of state laws that preclude OTA from the Oklahoma Bidding Act and that the agency’s proposed bond of $5 billion would total half the state’s budget at around $10 million.
“The irresponsibility of not having competitive bidding … it doesn’t save money and we have to pay it off,” Ward said.
Why a task force?
The task force bill follows interim studies done last year at the request of state Rep. Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh) and Standridge.
Standridge said the task force is a big step up from an interim study.
“An interim study is often quite political and although sometimes results in legislation being passed it is clearly biased in favor of something and is not an independent, lengthy study such as a task force, which is intended to give serious, thoughtful recommendations that are often heeded and not pushed aside as just a political ploy or the desires of a special interest group,” he said.
Task forces have been effective before, Standridge said; this one will be modeled after the Grand River Dam Authority Task Force.
“It is ongoing for the time of the task force and has the obligation to study the processes of the OTA and give its findings and recommendations to the legislature that they might take action,” Standridge said. “The GRDA task force was quite effective and shows that when the legislature is given recommendations from a task force such as opioid abuse, services for the disabled, etc, that they themselves create, they often listen and follow the recommendations.
“This was the case in the GRDA task force and the two I mention above, and I’m certain many others over the years. These are just three that come to mind during my time.”
