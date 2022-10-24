A judge Monday declined to grant a protective order to the ex-husband of former Mayor Breea Clark, indicating he wasn't a victim in the complaint, a court order shows.
Kevin Clark filed a protective order against the ex-mayor on Oct. 12, complaining in the document she showed up to his residence unannounced and removed items without permission.
In her response to the court, Breea Clark indicated that many of the complaints against her did not include the year the incidents occurred and demanded strict proof.
She admitted removing items from the home before her divorce was final, during a time when the property was still legally hers.
“This frivolous filing and waste of this court’s and defendant’s time and money should not be condoned, particularly given the chilling effect such an action could have on the legal community at large in other matters,” Breea Clark wrote in her response.
Kevin Clark told Judge Nathan Hales the pair had already agreed to mediation to resolve child custody and other differences that arose as part of their January divorce.
Breea Clark indicated her ex-husband threatened in an email to file a protective order if she did not agree to mediation. Kevin Clark, however, filed the petition the day before sending the email, she claimed.
During one of the alleged incidents, Kevin Clark claimed Breea Clark entered the home on Sept. 25, 2022. The former mayor and practicing attorney, however, said she could prove she was out of town on that date.
Clark also contended his ex-wife removed their child from school without his knowledge. But Breea Clark stated in her response to the court that she had communicated with him on those occasions for medical appointments and a funeral.
Breea Clark further demanded “strict proof” of his claims of harassment and “being verbally nasty,” in her response to the court.
When the judge told Kevin Clark his complaints did not warrant a protective order, Hales asked the plaintiff if he wished to withdraw the order and seek mediation.
“Will she be allowed to show up at my house?” he asked the judge.
“As far as somebody coming into your home, you can call the police,” Hales replied. “That’s a different issue. In terms of this protective order, there’s nothing that bars contact.”
Hales urged Clark to seek a protective order if “there is a risk of harm” that could arise prior to the completion of mediation.
The judge informed Breea Clark and her counsel that she was free to file a motion for attorney fees “based off of frivolous action concerning this hearing.”
Kevin Clark did not have an attorney present for the hearing. He did not call witnesses or share any exhibits with the court. He agreed to continue to pursue mediation.
