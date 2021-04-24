The past week at the state Capitol was one of the busiest and most contentious this session, filled with political squabbles, impromptu protests and the last large legislative deadline.
Early in the week, Republican leaders in the House and Senate disagreed on a bill that would push back against what they’ve called federal overreach.
This later led to Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, facing calls for removal from the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.
Dozens of association members came to the Capitol to protest Treat’s decision to change the federal-pushback bill that he said was unconstitutional. The group later apologized to Treat.
A separate group of protesters came to the Capitol Wednesday after the House passed a bill that would ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams and Gov. Kevin Stitt began signing a handful of anti-riot bills that activists say target the Black Lives Matter movement.
The group disrupted a meeting on the House floor with chants, and there were a few verbal altercations before they were escorted out.
The long-awaited legislative response to Stitt’s plan to privatize Medicaid was also passed off the House floor this week.
Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, successfully carried Senate Bill 131, which would require the state’s Health Care Authority to continue running Medicaid rather than private, for-profit companies.
Stitt said legislators were supporting a “socialized health care plan.” The bill would still have to be approved by the Senate, and it would likely need veto-proof majorities to become law.
Also this week, lawmakers sent several anti-abortion bills to the governor, and new district maps were unveiled as part of the state’s decennial redistricting process.
And Stitt had a bill signing ceremony for Ida’s Law, which will create a specialized office under the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations to find missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.
At this point in the session, policy bills that are still alive are either on Stitt’s desk waiting to be signed or will be heading back to the House or Senate for final consideration and tweaks. Budget negotiations are ongoing.
