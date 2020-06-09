Protesters advocating for the defunding of the Norman Police Department rallied together Tuesday before attending the Norman City Council meeting.
Around 100 demonstrators came together Tuesday evening at Andrews Park to demand action.
Norman Citizens for Racial Justice, a local advocacy group that organized the rally, released a list of demands for the city and the NPD over the weekend.
Protesters in attendance supported the demands, which included defunding the NPD, funding local social programs and removing school resource officers from Norman Public Schools.
“My purpose is to advocate for the defunding of police militarization and the school resource program and allocate those funds to different programs and structures,” protester Allison Wilson-Burns said. “I feel that we spend too much on policing, when the issues we are trying to combat could be better combatted through social programs that directly address those things.”
Wilson-Burns said those issues are crime caused by poverty, mental health issues and substance misuse issues. Wilson-Bishop said she believes the added funding that would come from defunding the police should go towards education, social workers and initiatives to better the community.
The City of Norman's fiscal year 2020 budget shows that in this budgetary year, the Norman Police Department is the single largest expenditure in the city’s general fund.
“We need to understand that policing was predicated on violence and control,” Madison Lovell said while addressing the demonstrators. “Mayor Breea Clark, the city manager and the police chief refuse to recognize that.”
Protesters planned to go into the city council meeting and voice their demands.
“I’m here to ask the people in the town hall what they plan to do to demilitarize the police department,” protester LaShonda Bishop said.
Bishop said she believes police should be held accountable for how they treat people of color. She wants to see the funding go towards programs for those in need, specifically the people who the police department seem to target, she said.
Not everyone in attendance Tuesday supported the protesters' demands. One counter-protester chanted “all lives matter” as he stood in the middle of the protesters holding a sign.
The counter-protester then proceed to back away while removing pepper spray from his pocket. He did not discharge the pepper spray, and left Andrews Park after having a conversation with three protesters.
There were other counter-protesters holding signs saying “Fund the police” on the outskirts of the park.
“I don’t understand what defunding the police department is going to do,” Carol Bauman said. “My boys have been greatly and positively (impacted) by the student resource officers. They have had a great experience on their lives and I can’t imagine their school experience without them.”
At 7 p.m., the protesters began the short march from Andrews Park to city hall, they marched into the building chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace, no racist police.” Once in the council meeting, they lined the back wall and waited for the floor to be open to the public so they could voice their opinions.
Clark later postponed the city council's budget review by one week.
