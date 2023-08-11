Protestors at Thursday's Planning Commission meeting wanted to see a proposed homeless shelter moved somewhere other than downtown Norman.
After nearly three hours of discussion, the commissioners voted, 7-1, against the City Council's request to rezone the area intended for a new shelter.
Commissioners voted against the city council's zoning application for the homeless shelter — located at 109 W. Gray St — to be relocated to a city-owned building at 718 N. Porter Ave, which the council agreed to renovate as a low-barrier homeless shelter.
Commissioners pointed out the city needed a solid plan for the relocation. Steven McDaniel said it felt like the city was moving things around without a plan, and the others agreed.
Most people who spoke at the meeting opposed the relocation due to what they considered a lack of planning by the city, the cost, safety concerns, uncleanliness, and the effect on local businesses.
It was said multiple times this location is temporary and would be the fourth temporary location with a price tag of $2 million.
"It has been very difficult to find a permanent location. I think everyone can agree there is no perfect location," Anthony Purinton, Assistant City Attorney, said.
Purinton's answer didn't appease those in opposition. Chelsea Gravel said the city shouldn't move the shelter from one bad location to another.
John Scamehorn has lived in Norman for over 40 years. At his suggestion to move it to Purcell, those in opposition erupted in laughter.
"Why would Norman go down this suicidal path," he asked commissioners.
Others gave personal stories of their experiences with the unhoused population and negative impacts when the shelter was moved to Gray Street. Some said they had been victims of crimes, while others said having the shelter on Gray Street made them feel unsafe.
The room got silent when Lauri Swan took the mic and announced she was homeless and lived at the shelter people had said needed to be gone.
Not everyone experiencing homeless falls into the stereotypical category that most people who opposed the relocation placed them in, she said.
Swan said she found herself unhoused after she ran into financial difficulties following her husband's death. She said she became depressed and eventually faced foreclosure. She said the homeless shelter saved her life.
Steven Faulkenberry said he had no issue helping people who wanted help and gestured at Swan. But, said he didn't support a shelter for this location.
"All of us care about these people. And I have no problem giving to a law-abiding citizen who needs my help," Faulkenberry said. "So it seems like we have a divide here between vagrant, uncivilized, drugged-out and law-abiding citizens. So we need our city council to enforce some laws in this town to get uncivilized, violent people off our streets, and then we can start helping the people that want the help."
Swan told The Transcript the words people used during the meeting made her angry. Swan pointed out that mental illness, drug addiction and deviant behavior also plague housed people.
"I think people need to rely less on the stereotypes and find out what's real. My main thing is if you close the shelter and you don't have a facility like where I stay, it's not going to penalize the people that are out being criminals," Swan said. "It's going to penalize the people like me. The people in the shelter are not the violent ones; they are not the drug users."
While the loudest voices in the crowd opposed the relocation for various reasons, Maggie Javlonski, 13, asked people to be kind because everyone in Norman deserves to matter.
"I understand both opinions, and I remember being scared at first, but I also know that if we follow this plan, we can benefit not only the homeless but also Norman as well," Javlonski said.
Reached Friday, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said because the commission is a "recommendatory body" the city's proposal can move forward for council consideration.
"The applicant, in this case, the city, could withdraw its application, but to my knowledge, a majority of council has not requested that it be withdrawn," Walker said. "Council could also take action on the application by approving it, rejecting it, modifying it, or even postponing it, to a date certain or indefinitely."
