Oklahoma City — Protests spanned the entire weekend as Oklahomans gathered to protest the death of Bennie Edwards, who was killed by Oklahoma City Police Department officers Friday.
Edwards was a Black homeless man who would sell flowers to people as they walked in and out of stores, family and community members said. According to family members, Edwards lived with mental illness and chose to live on the streets because “it made him happy,” and “selling flowers made him happy.”
Videos of Edwards’ shooting show him trying to run away before falling on the ground after police shot him multiple times.
According to a statement released by the OKCPD, Edwards was “bothering customers,” and when officers arrived, Edwards matched the description of the man in question and was “holding a knife.”
“They attempted to de-escalate the situation in an effort to get the subject to drop the knife,” the statement said. “Officers deployed a taser and OC (pepper) spray, both of which were ineffective. The suspect refused to drop the knife and ran towards the officers at which time officers discharged their firearms and shot the suspect.”
The statement also said one officer sustained a minor injury.
All officers involved in the shooting are on “paid administrative leave” pending the outcome of the investigation, the statement said.
Approximately 85 gathered outside the OKCPD headquarters on Friday night to protest Edwards’ death. Another protest of over 130 people took place on Saturday night to honor Edwards’ life and to protest police brutality and injustices.
Sheri Dickerson, president of Black Lives Matter of Oklahoma City, said the killing of Black people at the hands of the OKCPD has gone too far.
Data from Mapping Police Violence shows that OKCPD has the second highest rate of police killings per capita than any other city in the country, behind only the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
A report by The Frontier confirms that the data is accurate. The Frontier also found that 70 percent of those killed by the OKCPD were nonwhite while nonwhite residents only make up 33 percent of OKC’s population.
“The police were literally created to continue to enslave us, and those who did not conform, they killed us and they are continuing to do so,” Dickerson said. “I’m f------ tired of talking. When they ask us to give a certain type of composure and they want us to listen to their commands — I say ‘f--- your requests for civility’ when you treat my people like an animal.”
Through tears and grief, Edwards’ niece spoke at the protest Friday. Honoring her uncle’s life, she painted him as a loving and kind man.
“My uncle wouldn’t hurt a fly,” she said. “I’ve always been the kind to speak out against [injustice], but it’s different when it’s home. ... They keep saying they did all they can to de-escalate the situation, but I don’t see how. You pepper spray a man who’s bipolar and schizophrenic, and he gets scared and you ain’t think he’s going to run? It kills me knowing that my uncle was scared. He died scared, he didn’t know what was going on.”
