A proposed residential zoning application that faced heavy opposition is back on the city council’s agenda after a judge overturned a vote by members in 2021.
Shaz Investments Inc. sued the city of Norman after the council voted against an amendment to place land from the 2025 Land Use Masterplan’s future urban service area to the masterplan’s current urban service area.
The proposal would add 140 homes to the existing Eagle Cliff housing addition at 12th Avenue Southwest and Cedar Lane.
Because the council declined to approve the land use amendment, it did not hear three additional items related to the proposal on Oct. 21, 2021. The items, which reappear on Tuesday’s agenda, are a request to rezone the property from agricultural to residential land, a preliminary plat, and an agreement for a lift station.
Members of the Eagle Cliff Home Owners Association and members of the Potts Family Farm protested the proposal in 2021, which led the Planning Commission to unanimously vote against it.
Protestors claimed the development would increase stormwater runoff, and swell Bishop Creek downstream, which often floods onto the farm, owners of the farm said.
City staff and Shaz attorney Sean Rieger argued before the council, and later the court, that Shaz had followed the city’s ordinances to qualify for the land amendment and the development would not aggravate flooding with the installment of detention ponds.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman sided with the developer in his Feb. 21, 2023, ruling, which ordered the city to place the land in the current urban service area.
A settlement with Shaz has not been reached, nor has the city appealed the ruling, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said Monday in an email to The Transcript.
More than two dozen letters of protest were filed as of Monday, with similar claims as those raised in 2021.
Whether to appeal
While an item to appeal the ruling did not on appear on Tuesday’s agenda, if the council approves the three items, Walker said there will be no basis for an appeal to be filed on the land use amendment ruling.
Walker said if they vote no and are sued, it would clear the path for an appeal on all the items.
“If the items are denied and the district court rules in the developer’s favor regarding the items on the June 27 agenda, the city can appeal the district court’s ruling regarding the Land Use Transportation Plan Amendment and any other adverse rulings,” she said.
Walker clarified the difference between the land use amendment and a zoning change.
“Amending a land use plan and rezoning a property are two separate items,” Walker said. “The court has enjoined the city from enforcing the current land use designation, the future urban service area, and placed it in the current urban service area. That is why the land use plan amendment item that was on the council’s agenda back in 2021 is not the agenda tomorrow night.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila and Ward 5’s Rarchar Tortorello, who voted to support the development in 2021, said they intend to vote yes.
Tortorello said if the council votes no on the item, having just voted to approve the proposal for a special use for Bob Thompson’s Midway Deli, then it’s picking “winners and losers,” rather than ruling on city ordinances.
“If the citizens around Midway Bob feel he’s not holding up his end of the bargain, keeping the noise down and the parking to a minimum, they know they can file a complaint, go to mediation, and if they have to take them to court and let the judge make the decision,” Tortorello said.
“It sounds like the Eagle Cliff addition, the situation is the same. You have a side who claims harm or potential harm ... there exists a legal framework … if there’s harm, they can take it to court. This prevents the council from picking winners and losers.”
Heikkila said he would support the proposal in light of the judge’s ruling, just as he has in previous matters decided by a judge. He said he changed his position after a court found former Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn violated the dual office holding law and he would side with a judge on the Shaz matter as well.
“The Shaz people have done everything by the book, or better, and they still can’t get a break, basically,” Heikkila said. “That’s not the way I hope we continue to do business.”
Heikkila stated he was displeased to see the council had not reached a settlement agreement.
“We couldn’t agree on the terms,” Heikkila said. “But this is what the judge decided and we should have settled on it right then.”
At least one councilor who voted no in 2021 was not sure how she would vote Tuesday. Ward 6’s Elizabeth Foreman said, “we will see what is presented.”
Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman said he was not convinced Shaz had met all of the city’s ordinances and was concerned that the city would be stuck with maintaining the detention pond, because it set a precedent with others in the last few years.
“All of them have had very expensive issues that they’ve come to the city to ask for help with even though they have private HOA’s,” Holman said. “There have people who’ve said maybe the city shouldn’t be doing work on HOA’s property, but the city approved it years ago, signed off on those projects.”
Holman added that the city has grounds for an appeal, based on case law. He also took note of engineering experts hired by the Potts farm who spoke to council in 2021 and disagreed with city staff’s recommendation to approve it.
“They are adversely affecting a neighbor’s property, they’re directly flooding a neighboring property,” Holman said.
Council members for Ward 2, Lauren Schueler and Ward 8 Matt Peacock did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at 201 W. Gray St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.