The first of two public hearings to address the city’s budget is today, when community members can weigh in on how City Council will spend more than $273 million in general fund and special fund cash.
Last week, Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the council must adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget before July 1 as directed by state law.
The council meeting begins at 6:30 inside City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
The second public hearing is scheduled for May 23, while the June 13 meeting will present a final opportunity for public comment on the budget, staff has said.
Francisco reported most of the city’s funds were healthy due to sales tax revenue growth and leftover cash from the extra spending last year, he told the council April 18.
Budget amendments from the general fund to subsidize other funds beset by expenses that have outpaced revenue including the water fund, Westwood golf and aquatics fund, and the capital fund, Francisco said last week.
He proposed a $3.2 million subsidy from the general fund to the capital fund to offset costs to replace city vehicles.
Voters will be asked to adopt a water rate increase on June 13 to boost water fund revenue to address capital projects.
The coming year budget will make room for a new position approved by voters and two others which gained council approval.
Following the August 2022 City Charter amendment election, voters approved an internal auditor department. The ballot measure provided that the position would be answerable to the council, not the city manager.
A second City Charter amendment also placed the city attorney position under the purview of the council rather than the city manager.
The city will gain an extra assistant city attorney and an assistant city manager. Last week, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told council members adding the positions will mean less money spent on outside legal counsel.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the assistant will act as an inter-governmental liaison to other cities and watch over special projects.
