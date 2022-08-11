Residents may soon find themselves living in a different ward if new boundaries go into effect following a public hearing and upcoming approval from the Norman City Council.
During the council’s Tuesday meeting, it held a public hearing on new ward boundaries.
The council received the Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee report after the committee’s public hearing drew no comment last month. The committee was tasked to even out the population of each ward to equal size based on the U.S. Census data report within a 10% deviation in population change, keep lines as straight as possible and avoid splitting voter precincts.
The council is expected to adopt the new boundaries during its Sept. 13 meeting, City Clerk Brenda Hall told The Transcript last week.
It is the second committee to form after the first one was disbanded in January following concerns that it did not have sufficient information to redraw wards and accusations of gerrymandering surfaced.
In 2021, the first committee did not have updated precinct data due to delays in the release of the U.S. Census Bureau report caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, both self-identified conservatives, accused the committee of the deliberate relocation of swing precincts outside their ward.
Dozens of residents in Ward 5 protested the committee and the council’s public hearings on that map.
While the first committee’s map showed wide, sweeping changes in those two wards, the new map showed small modifications across all wards.
Resident Cynthia Rogers praised the work of the committee and said the lack of comment from the public was a good sign.
“I just want to say I appreciate that this was sent back to the drawing board,” Rogers said. “Obviously, the place [council chambers] seems calm. Seems like people are more accepting of the smaller changes rather than the drastic changes that brought a lot of concern for people. So, it’s important to get it right and I appreciate that process.”
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he was a “little sad” to see the loss of 2,000 people in his ward, but knew it was for good reason.
“I’m the only ward that is not gaining and that’s partly I guess [because] Ward 7 is a great place to live,” he said. “There’s been so much population growth over the last 10 years.”
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler expressed sadness over the loss of residents who fought to get Imhoff Bridge repaired last year.
“I’m sad to lose that little triangle by Imhoff,” she said. “We fought really hard for the Imhoff Bridge and I will still be a strong proponent of bridge infrastructure and stormwater.”
